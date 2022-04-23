Region must work to avoid disruptions to future clean energy grid, says expert

Making Singapore's scenario of importing clean energy from its South-east Asian neighbours a reality will hinge on the region's ability to work together to overcome any differences as it taps renewable resources that are spread apart, said an energy expert.

Citing the plan for an Asean power grid to bring together sources of green electricity, Dr Victor Nian, an adviser at independent think-tank Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources, said regulators will have to iron out regional kinks to prevent potential shortages in imports from disrupting infrastructure here, such as data centres and facilities on Jurong Island.

The plan to import renewable energy was cited in the recent Energy 2050 Committee report commissioned by the Energy Market Authority as a way for Singapore to safeguard its energy supplies and cut carbon emissions.

Dr Nian was speaking at a roundtable discussion on energy organised by The Straits Times, which aired on ST's YouTube channel and website on Earth Day yesterday.

He said: "First of all, who's responsible if there's a blackout or if there are system issues? Second thing, what is the price of that electricity that everybody should pay along the trans-Asean power grid?"

To have a collective regional network, nations must also be willing to collaborate and maintain the infrastructure along the power line, he added.

Dr Nian's concerns come amid the Ukraine war that has upended the world's energy system as nations scramble to replace Russian oil and gas exports, driving competition for fossil fuel supplies and raising electricity bills. Russia is the world's third-biggest oil producer, after the US and Saudi Arabia.

As several countries in Europe delay the shutting of their coal plants, this has fuelled worries that the war will jeopardise global efforts to tackle climate change.

Yet the crisis also presents an opportunity to restructure energy flows, with the potential for accelerating countries towards considering cleaner sources of energy, such as green hydrogen, as an alternative, said panellists.

ST's climate change editor David Fogarty said: "The bottom line is there's going to be a much faster transition, I think, to green energy in some places where there's money to do it.

"The danger is developing countries, which don't have the resources or have resources drained from the pandemic."

As developing countries have the highest share of greenhouse gas emissions, it is critical for them to get support, he added.

To hit net-zero emissions by or around 2050, Singapore needs to diversify with green hydrogen and nuclear and geothermal energy, panellists said, echoing the findings of the Energy 2050 Committee report.

The report had projected that nuclear power could supply about 10 per cent of the country's needs in a future where safer technology becomes commercially viable.

On why Singapore might look at tapping nuclear energy despite a pre-feasibility study concluding in 2012 that it was not possible to do so, Dr Nian said the option was first considered when the nation was searching for a way to decarbonise the power sector while addressing energy security and affordability.

But in 2011, an earthquake triggered a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, spewing radiation into the air.

He said: "Then the thinking was: Well, if the Japanese couldn't make it work, can we, Singapore, as a newcomer country, make it work? And if that's not the case, and if large reactors are just inherently difficult to control, then that is not an option for us."

The prospect of nuclear energy for land-scarce Singapore has grown in the past decade with tech advancements allowing for smaller and safer reactors, he noted.