About six in 10 Singaporean households say they recycle at least once a week, according to a new survey here. But recycling rates remain low, and many still get it wrong when it comes to what can go into the ubiquitous blue recycling bins around the island, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

Based on interviews with about 2,000 households, the survey found that 56 per cent are "regular recyclers" .

