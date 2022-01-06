Rare migratory vulture flies over 50m in second release bid

A rare cinereous vulture - the first of the species recorded in Singapore - tested its wings for the first time yesterday afternoon since its hospitalisation.

The clear sunny skies and winds made it optimal for the raptor to rise, with the National Parks Board (NParks) and Mandai Wildlife Group jointly deciding to free the bird two hours before the time of the planned flight test, to take advantage of weather conditions.

But the juvenile, weighing about 7kg, barely flew more than 50m before landing in an adjacent field.

After its short flight, the vulture was examined by veterinarians from Jurong Bird Park before it was allowed to try again. But it merely wandered for an hour.

Then, weather conditions worsened and the migratory bird was taken away by NParks and Mandai Wildlife Group staff to rest for the day.

Yesterday's flight was a marked improvement from the day before, when it remained grounded during its first release attempt. In a joint response to The Straits Times, NParks and Mandai Wildlife Group said the bird's flight of over 50m was promising as it has not been observed to have flown since it was rescued.

Meanwhile, the bird has been eating well and is in healthy condition.

The organisations added that they will find another time to release the bird when conditions are suitable, so that it can resume its migratory movement pattern.

The species, native to Europe and northern Asia, is vagrant to South-east Asia, said NParks group director of wildlife management Adrian Loo. This means the bird has flown off-course or was blown off-course. It usually spends winters in northern India, the Middle East and occasionally South Korea.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Monday night, Dr Xie Shangzhe, deputy vice-president for conservation, research and veterinary at Mandai Wildlife Group, said that the migratory bird had been well enough for release.

He said: "It is necessary to make sure that these animals achieve good return to function to ensure their survival back in the wild.

"For migratory species, there is a fine line between releasing them too early, such that they have not built up enough energy reserves, and releasing too late, resulting in a disruption of their migratory movement patterns."

The cinereous vulture was first sighted at the Singapore Botanic Gardens a week ago. It had taken off with other birds there in the late morning, but was too weak to sustain flight and landed at Cornwall Gardens in Farrer Road.

The raptor was later taken to Jurong Bird Park's bird hospital for veterinary care until Monday.

No obvious abnormalities or injuries were detected when the scavenger was first checked by the bird park's avian veterinarian team, said Dr Xie.