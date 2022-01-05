Rare migratory vulture fails to take flight upon release

The rare cinereous vulture found near the Singapore Botanic Gardens has remained in Singapore after it failed to take flight yesterday despite being assessed to be strong enough to do so.

The migratory bird - Singapore's first record of the largest raptor in Europe, Asia and Africa - had been cared for at Jurong Bird Park's bird hospital since last Thursday.

The hefty bird remained grounded yesterday morning despite encouragement from National Parks Board (NParks) and Mandai Wildlife Group staff, and after about 30 minutes, it was taken away for further recuperation.

Deputy vice-president for conservation, research and veterinary of Mandai Wildlife Group Xie Shangzhe told The Straits Times that the vulture did not take flight mainly due to the weather condition, which had initially looked promising ahead of the release.

He said yesterday: "Larger birds rely on thermal uplifts for flight, which are created when the sun warms the ground.

"On cooler, cloudy days like today, such thermal uplifts are lessened."

Dr Xie said no abnormalities or injuries were detected when the scavenger was first checked by Jurong Bird Park's avian veterinarian team. They had conducted full body X-rays, a blood cell count and organ function tests.

Dr Xie said the scavenger was most likely exhausted - a common challenge for migratory birds - from flying long distances and needed to replenish its energy reserves.

Thousands of birds like the vulture migrate to warmer regions to avoid cold winters in parts of the world during the yearly migratory season, which takes place between September and March.

NParks' group director of wildlife management Adrian Loo said Singapore is an important stopover for these birds, as it is part of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway - a migratory route that stretches from the Arctic through Russia and Alaska, to Australia and New Zealand, encompassing 22 countries - and the Central Asian Flyway, which includes the Himalayas where the cinereous vulture can be found.