PUB platform to provide heavy rain, flood risk alerts

It is not enough to say "rain, rain, go away" but the public can now turn to a Telegram channel - launched by national water agency PUB - that will provide heavy rain alerts as well as flood risk and flash flood warnings.

The mobile-friendly platform - at http://t.me/sgflood - comes as the north-east monsoon season intensifies in the coming months, PUB said yesterday.

On Nov 1, Meteorological Service Singapore said more thundery showers are expected in the first half of the month.

The Telegram channel joins other platforms for weather news.

Weather outlook, tide information, water level in canals and drains, and updates on flash floods can be found on the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment's myENV mobile application.

It can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

PUB's website shows that there were seven days this year when flash floods occurred.

Heavy rain on Aug 24 triggered a 40-minute disruption in Dunearn Road between Sime Darby Centre and Binjai Park when roads became impassable.

Residents who live near Sime Darby Centre said flood waters entered their homes, damaging electronic devices.

Rainwater also "invaded" Bukit Timah Plaza that day, damaging the floor and merchandise in some shops.

PUB has said it will raise a 450m stretch of Dunearn Road to reduce the risk of flash floods.

Another major flood at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12 on Aug 20 morning led to 13 vehicles being partially submerged.

The incident lasted almost two hours, unlike most flash floods in Singapore that usually subside within 30 minutes.