Proposed law could spur more donations of unsold food

Whenever she collects unsold food items from restaurants, she ensures that they are safe to share with the migrant workers and needy families in her neighbourhood.

Said the food rescuer, who wanted to be known only as Ms Cassie: "I tell them to eat the cooked food immediately, while it's hot. If anything happens, I would feel terrible."

Under a proposed law, businesses that donate food could be protected from being sued or prosecuted if, for instance, a recipient gets food poisoning, as long as the food complies with strict safety and hygiene laws at the point of donation.

The Good Samaritan Food Donation Bill is the brainchild of Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng, who hopes to introduce it through a Private Member's Bill next year.

The proposed law aims to cut Singapore's food waste, which is a major waste stream here and has grown by about 20 per cent over the past decade.

Food waste comprised about 11 per cent of the total waste generated last year. Only 19 per cent of the 665,000 tonnes of food waste were recycled.

It is not yet clear if ground-up food rescue and zero-waste groups like Divert For 2nd Life, which Ms Cassie volunteers with, will be covered under the proposed Bill.

The Singaporean, who is in her 50s and currently unemployed, said her hardscrabble childhood in a large family made minimising waste and dumpster-diving jaunts with her mother a way of life.

She now picks up unsold meals, vegetables and fruits, and baked goods from eateries and hotels at least five times a week.

Before sharing the food with her Malaysian flatmates and migrant workers, she reheats the frozen or chilled food in a pressure cooker to almost 100 deg C.

Between July and September, an online public consultation conducted by the Good Samaritan Legislation Review Committee, which is helmed by Mr Ng, found strong support for the liability waiver.