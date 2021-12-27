Proposed law could spur more donations of unsold food

Whenever she collects unsold food items from restaurants, she ensures that they are safe to share with the migrant workers and needy families in her neighbourhood.
Said the food rescuer, who wanted to be known only as Ms Cassie: "I tell them to eat the cooked food immediately, while it's hot. If anything happens, I would feel terrible."
Under a proposed law, businesses that donate food could be protected from being sued or prosecuted if, for instance, a recipient gets food poisoning, as long as the food complies with strict safety and hygiene laws at the point of donation.
The Good Samaritan Food Donation Bill is the brainchild of Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng, who hopes to introduce it through a Private Member's Bill next year.
The proposed law aims to cut Singapore's food waste, which is a major waste stream here and has grown by about 20 per cent over the past decade.
Food waste comprised about 11 per cent of the total waste generated last year. Only 19 per cent of the 665,000 tonnes of food waste were recycled.
It is not yet clear if ground-up food rescue and zero-waste groups like Divert For 2nd Life, which Ms Cassie volunteers with, will be covered under the proposed Bill.
The Singaporean, who is in her 50s and currently unemployed, said her hardscrabble childhood in a large family made minimising waste and dumpster-diving jaunts with her mother a way of life.
She now picks up unsold meals, vegetables and fruits, and baked goods from eateries and hotels at least five times a week.
Before sharing the food with her Malaysian flatmates and migrant workers, she reheats the frozen or chilled food in a pressure cooker to almost 100 deg C.
Between July and September, an online public consultation conducted by the Good Samaritan Legislation Review Committee, which is helmed by Mr Ng, found strong support for the liability waiver.
About 75 per cent of the more than 330 respondents were also in favour of similar protections for logistics providers for food donation charities.
Millennium Hotels and Resorts' six hotels donate more than 800 bento boxes of surplus food each month to a community organisation that rescues and diverts excess food.
A spokesman for the hotel group highlighted legal hoops in the food donation process, which include drawing up indemnity agreements to cover any potential issues that might arise from the donations.
At Marina Bay Sands, unserved cooked food is certified safe before being handed over to The Food Bank Singapore (FBSG). Among other protocols, the cooked food must be blast-chilled and each ingredient scrutinised.
FBSG co-founder Nicholas Ng, who is also a member of the review committee, noted that the fear of liability is the key obstacle preventing many food businesses from donating their unsold food.
"In our conversations with F&B establishments over the past several years, many raise this issue as no protocol or processes are in place to manage food donations," he said.
Restaurant chain Nando's donates about 20 unsold whole chickens and 70 chicken parts to FBSG every week.
The chain had previously done a lab test to check for bacteria on chicken pieces that were reheated after they had been stored in a freezer for a week, to confirm that the food was safe.
Since 2015, Grand Hyatt Singapore has donated more than 10 tonnes of excess food from its restaurants and kitchens to about 400 families, said Mr Steffan Heerdt, the hotel's executive sous chef.
He added: "Hotels and restaurants would probably have challenges with timely and well-organised logistics to ensure that the unsold food is repacked and handed to a food charity partner in time, to be safe for consumption when it reaches beneficiaries."
While food charities are optimistic that more unsold food will be donated instead of thrown away if the Bill is passed, they are wary of being on the receiving end of excessive, low-quality food.
"We are looking for quality food donations, good donations that beneficiaries can benefit from," said Food From The Heart chief executive Sim Bee Hia, who is also a member of the review committee.
Agreeing, Mr Ng added: "The Singapore Food Agency needs to be involved to provide guidelines on what food items can be donated and safely consumed."
The review committee is looking into introducing stringent codes for food donation.
In the online consultation, 63 per cent of respondents agreed that businesses that donate food to food charities should be allowed to claim associated business expenses as deductions against their revenue.
Eight in 10 also said tax exemptions should be provided for food businesses and food charities to buy specialised equipment such as blast chillers.
Food charities may also need to be accredited under the proposed Bill, to ensure that there are safeguards in place for food safety and hygiene, even if they have Institution of a Public Character status.
Ms Charmaine Yap, secretary of the review committee, said: "As to the precise requirements and content of any accreditation, this is something that we are consulting with the stakeholders, ministries and agencies on."