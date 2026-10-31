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Project Wolbachia now covers more than half of all households in Singapore

From a small-scale field study at three sites in 2016, Project Wolbachia – Singapore has expanded to cover more than 840,000 households, or 53 per cent of all households in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - A decade after being introduced, Project Wolbachia – an initiative to control dengue through the release of lab-grown mosquitoes – now covers over half of all households in Singapore.

Following a launch in Ang Mo Kio on Oct 6, Project Wolbachia now covers more than 840,000 households – or 53% of all households here – covering most of the areas at risk of large dengue outbreaks.

This was announced on Oct 31 by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary at an event marking the initiative’s 10th anniversary, held at Our Tampines Hub.

Beginning in 2016, Project Wolbachia aims to control the Aedes mosquito population here via the release of male mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria.

Female mosquitoes that mate with these males produce eggs that do not hatch, thus reducing the mosquito population over time.

In February, research published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the Aedes aegypti mosquito populations were reduced by 80 to 90% in areas covered by Project Wolbachia, while the dengue risk for residents in these areas fell by over 70 % .

Dengue cases here have been decreasing amid the project’s expansion, with the number of reported cases hitting a seven-year low of 4,036 in 2025 – a 70% drop from the 13,651 recorded in 2024.

Lee Tee Loon, chairman of the Citizens’ Consultative Committee in Braddell Heights – one of the first sites for Project Wolbachia in 2016 – noted some anxiety among residents when the initiative was first launched.

“After some time, they understood that it was something good for the community, in terms of addressing the dengue fever issue,” he said.

Speaking at the Oct 31 event, Janil cautioned that Project Wolbachia is not a silver bullet.

“Dengue prevention remains a shared responsibility. We must continue to keep our homes and neighbourhood free of mosquito breeding, so that we can sustain the progress we have made,” he said.

He noted also that while the initiative specifically targets the Aedes aegypti species, Singapore hosts many different mosquito species, some of which can also transmit diseases like dengue, Zika and chikungunya.

“By keeping our homes and surroundings free of stagnant water, we can prevent mosquitoes from breeding and protect our families and neighbours,” he said.

(3rd from left onwards) Grassroots Adviser for Tampines West Masagos Zulkifli, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary, Grassroots Adviser for Nee Soon Link Syed Harun Alhabsyi and ⁠Grassroots Adviser for Serangoon Chan Hui Yuh interacts with the public at the Project Wolbachia 10th Anniversary Community Carnival on Oct 31. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

When asked about plans to expand Project Wolbachia, Ng Lee Ching – group director of the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) Environmental Health Institute – said NEA would assess the current situation before making any further decisions.

The event also saw NEA launch a new children’s book, featuring Project Wolbachia’s mascot Wozzie.

To be available at public libraries, Kai’s Tiny Adventure with Wozzie aims to introduce young readers to the science behind the initiative and encourage them to keep their communities safe from dengue.

Dengue deaths in 2026

Mosquito larvae on display during Project Wolbachia 10th Anniversary Community Carnival at Our Tampines Hub on Oct 31. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

NEA data showed that there have been 2,564 cases of dengue reported here in the first three quarters of 2026, a 25% decrease from the 3,457 recorded over the same period in 2025.

However, the number of dengue cases in the third quarter increased 79.7% from the previous quarter, with 1,384 cases recorded between July and September, compared to 770 for the period between April and June.

There was also one reported death from the disease in the third quarter, bringing the total number of dengue deaths to three for 2026.

This comes as the DENV-3 serotype makes up 45.9% of dengue cases here as of end-September, replacing DENV-2 as the dominant strain of dengue.

A switch in the dominant serotype is typically followed by a spike in dengue cases, due to lower immunity to the new strain.

NEA’s Ng noted the increase occurred during the peak dengue season, which usually falls between May and October as warmer weather accelerates mosquito breeding.

Another possible factor is the ongoing El Nino phenomenon, she added.

El Nino – a climate pattern associated with the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean – brings hotter and drier weather that accelerates the life cycle of Aedes mosquitoes and increases the risk of a dengue outbreak.

Raman Velayudhan, deputy chair of the NEA’s dengue expert advisory panel, noted that dengue cases worldwide had fallen in recent years, with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recording about two million cases so far in 2026, down from 14 million in 2024.

However a combination of factors – including the El Nino phenomenon and changing weather patterns as a result of climate change – could result in 2027 seeing an increase in case numbers worldwide, including in Singapore, he said.

Raman, who previously headed the veterinary public health, vector control and environment unit of the World Health Organization’s Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Programme, said: “So, we need to be on our guard.”