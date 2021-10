SINGAPORE - Reinforcing good behaviour and maintaining a good support network can help a person better ease into a relationship with their newly adopted dog, an animal behaviour expert told potential pet owners here.

Staying in touch with shelter staff, who are likely to be more familiar with the dog's behavioural traits, will be useful especially during the initial period when owner and pet are still warming up to each other, said Ms Trish McMillan, who is based in the United States.