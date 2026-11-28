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Plugging in: How electrification can help South-east Asia’s energy transition

A Vietnam Electricity substation in Thuong Tin, Hanoi. Powering South-east Asian economies with electricity instead of fossil fuels could offer many other benefits beyond tackling climate change, said experts interviewed.

SINGAPORE – The UN climate change conference COP31 concluded in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov 22 without a final political declaration to tackle the planetary crisis from almost 200 nations gathered there.

But among a smaller group of countries, a plan to limit the release of planet-warming emissions had taken root.

Around 80 countries backed a voluntary pledge mooted by the Turkish host of the summit to raise the share of electricity in global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, up from the current 23%.

Electrification refers to tweaking fossil fuel-dependent processes to run on electricity instead. This can help cut carbon emissions, especially if the electricity is generated from low-carbon sources, such as renewable energy.

But even if the electricity is still generated by fossil fuels, electrified processes are usually also more energy-efficient. This can also reduce emissions. For example, an electric vehicle is more efficient than a petrol car, even if the electricity used to charge it up is generated by fossil fuels.

International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol said on Nov 23 that reaching the global electrification target of 35% has the potential to reduce emissions by at least 8 gigatonnes.

That is equivalent to about 1.6 times the US’ annual carbon emissions. The reduction in emissions could be significantly larger if the transitions are faster, he added.

The full list of countries that endorsed the 35-by-35 electrification pledge is not publicly available. Among those in South-east Asia that have said they joined are Singapore and the Philippines.

International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol said on Nov 23 that reaching the global electrification target of 35% by 2035 has the potential to reduce emissions by at least 8 gigatonnes. PHOTO: REUTERS

However, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a media interview on Nov 20 that Singapore will not be able to commit to meeting the target with green energy at this point in time.

This is because Singapore lacks access to many renewable energy options and has to rely on external partnerships, such as to import electricity from low-carbon sources. Singapore’s current share of electricity – generated mainly with fossil gas – in its energy demand is around 30%.

The Straits Times speaks to experts to find out how the electrification push could benefit the developing economies of South-east Asia, the sectors in the region that are ripe for electrification, and how the ASEAN Power Grid could help make this vision a reality.

The case for electrification

South-east Asia’s economy is among the world’s fastest growing, with rapid growth in energy and electricity demand driven by rising incomes, industrialisation and urbanisation.

The region’s current electrification rate is 25%, according to the IEA.

Powering South-east Asian economies with electricity instead of fossil fuels could offer many other benefits beyond tackling climate change, said experts interviewed.

For example, electrification can reduce the region’s reliance on imported fossil fuels.

This will in turn cushion the impact of sharp fluctuations in fuel costs on people living there when geopolitical conflicts happen.

A Nov 9 report by the IEA had found that if the region moves towards electrification by drawing more on domestic and regional power sources – such as interconnected renewable energy projects in South-east Asia – this could save the region almost 30 per cent of its 2025 fuel import bill a year by 2035.

Natharoun Ngo Son, South-east Asia regional director for energy and economics at Cambodia-based not-for-profit organisation EnergyLab, said that in the 2000s, electrification programmes in the region were mostly aimed at providing energy access to vulnerable populations disconnected from the grid.

“The end goal was to move them out of energy poverty,” he said.

But with the availability of more affordable technological solutions that can be quickly rolled out, such as rooftop solar systems, the understanding of energy poverty has evolved, he added.

For instance, it could also be understood as the lack of reliable and cheap electricity for a rural school or health centre, as this could impact the quality of its services.

“It also means fuel poverty for drivers deriving their income from hailed or platform rides, or carrying food or passengers, and seeing their revenue decrease because of overly expensive fuel prices due to the Hormuz crisis,” he said.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the US-Israel war on Iran in February highlighted the region’s heavy reliance on imported oil and gas. The narrow waterway is a major global shipping route normally responsible for 20 per cent of the global oil trade.

In 2025, about 66% of South-east Asia’s crude oil imports and 21% of its liquefied natural gas imports passed through it, according to the IEA.

Following the blockade of the strait, many countries in the region suffered from volatile fuel prices, economic disruption and strain on energy systems. Indonesia and Myanmar implemented fuel rationing, while remote work was encouraged in places like the Philippines and Vietnam.

As a buffer against future supply shocks, some countries in South-east Asia are exploring a regional oil stockpiling system that allows countries to share fuel during times of supply disruption.

Dinita Setyawati, energy think-tank Ember’s external affairs and strategic impact lead for Asia, said that while ramping up oil reserves helps to buy time, energy security is not ensured if countries continue to rely on imported oil instead of investing in infrastructure for alternative energy sources.

“Electrification is the faster, more durable answer to the energy crisis,” she said, noting that it is not just oil and gas affected by price fluctuations.

Coal, the dirtiest form of fossil fuel, accounted for about 45% of the region’s power mix in 2025. Coal prices have also risen partly due to higher demand for it, as countries switched away from gas after the Hormuz disruption.

Some countries in the region are already embracing the deployment of renewables.

According to a May 2026 analysis by Ember, rooftop solar capacity in the Philippines may have nearly doubled between April 2025 and April 2026.

China exported more than 3,000MW of solar panels to the Philippines in March and April, making the country China’s second-largest solar panel export market in 2026, behind only the Netherlands.

Thomas Houlie, a climate and energy policy analyst at non-profit institute Climate Analytics, noted that in the Philippines, rising electricity prices had prompted more households to install rooftop solar panels. Some also use the electricity generated to charge their electric vehicles.

A worker installing solar panels on a home in Quezon City, the Philippines, in June. According to an analysis in May, rooftop solar capacity in the Philippines may have nearly doubled between April 2025 and April 2026. PHOTO: JES AZNAR/NYTIMES

Meanwhile, Singapore in October also said it will aim to harness 4 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar energy by 2035, by exploring more innovative ways of tapping the sun, such as via hanging solar panels between buildings.

The country now generates about 2.3GWp of solar energy and aims to reach 3GWp by the end of 2030.

Thailand is also accelerating floating solar projects at its dams and working to modernise its grid to better support renewable energy is its power mix.

Priorities for electrification

One of the lowest-hanging fruits for electrification in South-east Asia is the transport sector, experts said.

Certain industrial processes that do not require high temperatures – such as in the textile or food-processing sectors – also offer many opportunities for electrification, they added.

Ngo Son from EnergyLab noted that drivers of two- and three-wheelers are among the hardest hit by the spikes in petrol prices. Such vehicles include tuk-tuks and motorbikes. Electrification could help them to be less affected by volatile fuel prices and draw higher income, he added.

Internal combustion engine vehicles run on petroleum or diesel. Electric vehicles (EVs) indirectly emit 55% less greenhouse gas emissions than internal combustion engine cars over their lifetimes, according to the IEA.

EVs also do not produce tailpipe emissions – which are gases and particles that come out of a vehicle’s exhaust when fuel is burned – and can help reduce air pollution, said Tan-Soo Jie-Sheng, director of the Institute for Environment and Sustainability at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy .

Many countries in the region have already announced policies to electrify their land transport sector.

For instance, Vietnam in July 2025 announced plans to ban motorcycles running on fossil fuels from central Hanoi from 2026. The city has since narrowed this to a pilot zone, with a ban on some petrol motorbikes due from 2028.

It also has plans to switch 400,000 petrol motorbikes to electric ones in Ho Chi Minh City by the end of 2028. By 2030, Vietnam aims for a third of cars and more than a fifth of motorbikes to run on electricity.

Vietnam in July 2025 announced efforts to ban motorcycles running on fossil fuels from Hanoi’s city centre in 2028. PHOTO: ST FILE

Meanwhile, as part of a wider effort to reduce fuel imports and accelerate EV adoption, Laos has suspended imports of most new petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles for six months until the end of 2026.

Singapore too has a similar policy. The goal is for all vehicles to run on cleaner energy by 2040. Half of its public bus fleet is expected to be electric by 2030.

On the industrial processes that South-east Asia could electrify, Tan-Soo pointed to how food-processing factories require heat for pasteurisation, washing and drying, while textile production uses heat to wash, dye and dry fabrics.

These processes can be electrified using industrial heat pumps, electric boilers and other commercially available technologies, said Tan-Soo.

These industries form an important part of the region’s manufacturing base, he added. “Unlike steelmaking and cement production, which require very high temperatures, many of these processes can already be electrified using existing technologies,” he said.

The role of the ASEAN Power Grid

The ASEAN Power Grid can help to advance the electrification of the region, and help countries move away from fossil fuels, said experts.

An interconnected grid will allow countries in the region, where renewable energy resources are unevenly distributed, to trade electricity freely with one another. The aim is to expand the region’s electricity generation capacity by accelerating the build-up of renewable energy facilities.

“Countries can share renewable resources and reserves, creating more flexibility over a wider geographic area and making it much easier to meet higher future electricity demand with clean electricity,” said EnergyLab’s Ngo Son.

But building the grid will require overcoming political, technical and financial hurdles.

On the political hurdles, Tan-Soo said ASEAN countries need to develop sufficient mutual trust in electricity trading.

“For instance, importing countries need confidence that contractual commitments will be respected and that electricity supply will not be used as a political bargaining chip,” he said.

This is particularly important because electricity is an essential service and disruptions in supply can have immediate socio-economic consequences, he added.

Regulatory frameworks that provide investors with predictable returns will also be key to attracting the financing needed for a project of this scale, Tan-Soo said.

The realisation of the ASEAN grid will require significant investments, including in upgrading grid infrastructure and transmission lines.

A March 2026 IEA report highlighted that ASEAN will need more than US$300 billion (S$387 billion) to expand and modernise electricity grids by 2040.

Ember’s Setyawati said a project is bankable only when its returns outweigh its risks, when it satisfies the technical conditions to operate and when it generates predictable revenue over its lifetime.

Robert Cooke, grids and electrification advocacy lead at Global Renewables Alliance, said the capital needed for the grid should be recognised as a strategic investment. He said it could unlock valuable economic and societal benefits by providing access to reliable energy and reducing exposure to volatile fossil-fuel imports.

Countries also need to agree on technical aspects such as electricity pricing, wheeling charges, cross-border trading, transmission access and the allocation of costs and benefits, Tan-Soo added. Wheeling charges refers to the transboundary costs of transmitting electricity from one grid to another.

Due to its demand for green electricity, Singapore has helped the ASEAN Power Grid progress by inking several bilateral electricity import deals with its neighbours, including Indonesia and Cambodia.

Experts say that with Singapore taking on the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, it can do more to help expand the collection of bilateral agreements into a regional electricity market.

Rexor Amancio, regional lead for the Asia-Pacific at Global Renewables Alliance, said Singapore can help advance various mechanisms, such as common technical standards and financing mechanisms, that will allow these individual projects to become part of a wider regional network.

The alliance is an international coalition representing six global renewable energy industry associations, including those in wind and solar energy.

As a regional financial hub, Singapore can also help to structure investments and mobilise private capital for projects, said Tan-Soo.

“Ultimately, I think the problem is less about the absolute availability of capital and more about whether projects can generate sufficiently predictable returns,” he said. “If governments can address the underlying regulatory and commercial risks, private financing will be easier to mobilise.”

Singapore has helped the ASEAN Power Grid progress by inking several bilateral electricity import deals with its neighbours, including Indonesia and Cambodia. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Singapore could also draw on its experience with its blended finance initiative to explore creating or sourcing grant-based or low-cost financing pathways for countries to connect to the grid, said Climate Action Network Southeast Asia’s director and regional coordinator Nithi Nesadurai.

The blended finance mechanism uses capital from multilateral banks or public or philanthropic sources to draw in the involvement of the private sector, which holds most of the world’s wealth.

An example is the ASEAN Power Grid Financing Initiative, launched in 2025, which seeks to mobilise financing and technical assistance for cross-border electricity projects.

The initiative was launched by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank, the ASEAN Secretariat and the ASEAN Centre for Energy. The ADB has pledged up to $10 billion over the next 10 years towards the grid.

At COP31, a new international coalition of governments, development banks and private finance groups called Electrify Now Finance Coalition was launched to unlock investment in clean electrification across emerging and developing economies.

Ngo Son said it would be useful for the coalition to set up a dedicated fund that could help countries finance and meet their national electrification goals. It could also complement existing programmes like the ASEAN Power Grid Financing Initiative.

Electrification could yield significant benefits to the region, but experts noted that there are a few caveats to this.

First, the climate benefit of electrification arises mainly when electricity replaces fossil fuel use. This will be diminished if more electricity is used because of the expansion of power-intensive industries, such as with the building of more data centres or semiconductor factories.

Second, meeting the electrification target without the expansion of renewable energy could also risk further reliance on fossil fuels, which is the largest driver of climate change.

Gahee Han, head of power market and grid for South Korea-based climate advocacy organisation Solutions for Our Climate, said that if new demands for electricity continue to rely on coal and gas, the region risks shifting fossil fuel dependence around the economy rather than eliminating it.

“To achieve genuine energy transition, it is also important to critically evaluate the current policies held in place, particularly whether they continue to favour fossil fuels and prevent renewable energy from competing on a level playing field,” she said.

The continued expansion of coal and gas plants across ASEAN is a challenge, Climate Analytics’ Houlie noted, as is the relatively young fleet of fossil fuel plants in the region. This means that these facilities still have a long runway ahead of them to continue releasing planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

He said new coal and gas investments in South-east Asia could keep the region tied to fossil fuels for longer as these plants usually operate for two to three decades for owners to recover their investments. This could in turn hinder the adoption of renewables, he added.

Ngo Son called on ASEAN to collaborate to advance its goals on the regional power grid.

He cited multiple pressures on the region’s energy security, from the Hormuz crisis to climate change impacts to the rise in power demand from data centre expansio n.

“ASEAN cannot afford to wait, and we should collaborate much faster instead of staying in national silos,” he added.