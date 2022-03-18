Pioneer of advanced water treatment tech bags LKY prize

A Japanese professor who pioneered an advanced water treatment technology in the 1980s - which eventually helped to raise the efficiency of making Newater in Singapore - was named the 2020 recipient of the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize yesterday.

Emeritus Professor Kazuo Yamamoto from the University of Tokyo conceptualised the submerged membrane bioreactor technology, which combines three processes within a single step.

This makes the used water treatment process more efficient.

The membranes are submerged inside wastewater.

In the 80s, Prof Yamamoto's idea was met with ridicule and scepticism because immersing membranes inside sludge-ridden used water went against existing scientific thinking.

Back then, membrane systems were placed outside a tank filled with wastewater.

But since Prof Yamamoto's lab was small, he had no choice but to submerge the membrane system inside his wastewater tank in a 1984 experiment.

On the first try, the membranes were clogged with sludge, but he noticed that the treated water produced was very clear.

"So I was convinced by (this solution), and I resolved to make it work," said Prof Yamamoto, who is now 67.

He built a viable submerged membrane bioreactor prototype in 1988, and it turned out to be the solution to advance wastewater treatment to further public health and water security globally.

Within 15 years of Prof Yamamoto's invention, almost half of all sizeable sewage treatment plants in the world had gone on to use submerged membrane bioreactors in one form or another, said national water agency PUB's chief executive Ng Joo Hee, who announced the 2020 Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize laureate yesterday.

After Prof Yamamoto created his prototype in 1988, he chose to give up the intellectual rights to his invention and keep the knowledge in the public domain.

He did this because he felt compelled to help solve environmental problems in Japan.

"I was born in Tokyo, and at that time, water pollution and pollution were very serious in Japan," he recalled.

His decision not to patent his invention allowed other wastewater treatment players and researchers to build on his pioneering work and accelerate the adoption of the advanced technology.

Since 2006, Singapore has adopted the membrane bioreactor technology in used water treatment and the technology is currently being implemented in three out of four existing water reclamation plants.

The membrane bioreactor process produced better-quality treated water in fewer steps than conventional methods, fast-tracking the process of turning treated used water into Newater - Singapore's high-grade reclaimed water.

The upcoming Tuas Water Reclamation Plant - which will start operating from 2026 - will be the world's largest membrane bioreactor facility.

Prof Yamamoto was selected as the laureate in 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was announced this year.

The prize is sponsored by Temasek Foundation, and Prof Yamamoto will receive a $300,000 cash prize, a certificate and a gold medallion.

He will receive the medallion from President Halimah Yacob on April 18, during the 2022 Singapore International Water Week.

Since 2008, the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize has honoured outstanding contributions by individuals or organisations towards solving the world's water challenges by developing or applying innovative technologies, policies or programmes.