Pioneer in Singapore's greening efforts, Wong Yew Kwan, dies at 89

SINGAPORE - Under his direction, parks like East Coast Park took form and he managed to fulfil then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's wish to see plants growing under flyovers.

On Wednesday (Dec 8), Mr Wong Yew Kwan, a pioneer in Singapore's transformation into a garden city, died at age 89.

His eldest daughter, Ms Brenna Wee, told The Straits Times that Mr Wong, who was Singapore's first commissioner of parks and recreation, fractured his hip after a fall at home on Tuesday and was taken to hospital.

He was due to undergo surgery but was found unresponsive on Wednesday.

But his legacy lives on.

Mr Wong, who became commissioner in 1974, was tasked by Mr Lee to turn Singapore into a garden city.

Some of his larger assignments included adding greenery to the East Coast Parkway and Changi Airport, which opened in 1981.

But the biggest hurdle was Mr Lee's request to have plants take root under the flyovers.

"This last item posed the greatest challenge to me and the (department). Shrubs, like all plants, would need light to grow or survive," said Mr Wong in an interview with conservationist Tony O'Dempsey in 2013.

Mr Wong proposed to Mr Lee to split flyovers into two parts, with a gap of at least 1.5m to allow light and water to reach the plants.

Under his supervision, large regional parks, like the popular East Coast Park and West Coast Park, as well as smaller town and neighbourhood parks sprouted.

In 1982, Mr Wong left the Parks and Recreation Department to work as a consultant for a greening programme in Saudi Arabia.

He also provided advice to golf clubs in Singapore and Malaysia on the maintenance of trees and turf.

In the 1990s, he was appointed by the National Parks Board (NParks) to conduct a study of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, where he made some ground-breaking discoveries.

One was finding the Shorea ochrophloia, a tree species that had not been recorded in Singapore.

Mr O'Dempsey, a member of Nature Society (Singapore) who interviewed Mr Wong back in 2013, describes him as a legend.

He said: "He turned Mr Lee Kuan Yew's urban greening policy into reality. His legacy, we still benefit from to this day."

Dr Leong Chee Chiew, the current commissioner of parks and recreation at NParks, said Mr Wong had slowly expanded the Parks and Recreation Department from a small team of about 40 people.

His team introduced trees with colourful flowers and foliage to Singapore, leading to a total of 56,000 new flowering trees by 1980.

Dr Leong said: “Mr Wong continued to contribute towards the greening of Singapore even after his retirement... We are grateful for Mr Wong’s contributions and dedication to Singapore’s greening efforts over the decades.”

Mr Wong sat on the NParks Heritage Tree Panel from 2001 to 2020.





Mr Wong Yew Kwan, the first commissioner for Parks and Recreation in Singapore, in 2007. PHOTO: ST FILE



Apart from his love for plants, he also had a passion for Chinese philosophy and Chinese culture.

He grew up in Menglembu, Ipoh, in Malaysia, and graduated with an honours degree in botany from the University of Malaya's Singapore campus.

After working in Malaysia for several years, he moved to Singapore with his family in 1970. He later became a Singaporean.

Ms Wee, 60, a piano teacher, said: "My father was a man of duty - to his family, his work and his country. He is a perfectionist at heart who held those around him to the highest standards."

Mr Wong leaves behind his wife, Madam Loi Pek Sang, two daughters, a son and three grandchildren.

His wake is held at Block 37 Sin Ming Drive, #01-573, from Thursday till Saturday (Dec 9-11), from 5pm to 10pm. The cremation will be held on Sunday (Dec 12).