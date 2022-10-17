Past auctions of dinosaur fossils

GORGOSAURUS Lived about 76 million years ago, considered a cousin species to the T-Rex. The first specimen of its kind to be auctioned and available for private ownership. Found: Private land, Judith River Formation, Montana, 2018 When auctioned: July 2022 Price: US$6.1 million (S$8.7 million) Auction house: Sotheby's Sold to: Undisclosed buyer

STAN THE T-REX One of the most complete T-Rex skeletons found, with 190 bones. Found: Hell Creek Formation, South Dakota, 1987 When auctioned: October 2020 Price: US$31.8 million, world auction record for any dinosaur skeleton Auction house: Christie's in New York Given to: Upcoming Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi