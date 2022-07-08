Parts of forest to be cleared for upgrading of water plant

Parts of the Western Catchment forest near Nanyang Technological University will be cleared for the expansion of a water treatment plant, a move that will impact the wildlife there.

The area has one of the largest and most biodiverse secondary forests in Singapore.

National water agency PUB said the upgrading of the aged Choa Chu Kang Waterworks, which is the only plant supplying treated reservoir water to the western part of Singapore, is vital for the country's water security. It added that it will take steps to reduce the impact on wildlife.

Work to clear the forest is expected to start next year. About 3.2ha of vegetation - equivalent to the size of about six football fields - will be cleared for the expansion of the plant.

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project was completed at the end of last year. The nature community was consulted by PUB in March this year, and the report was published on PUB's website on Monday evening.

The report, by sustainability consultancy firm Tembusu Asia Consulting, said the works are expected to negatively impact the flora and fauna in the Western Catchment forest.

Wildlife in the area includes the fern Helminthostachys zeylanica, which was found for the first time in Singapore during the bio-diversity surveys done as part of the EIA.

Two freshwater forest streams, considered rare habitats in Singapore, will also be affected by the works, said the report.

Surveys had shown that the streams are home to the critically endangered elf dragonfly.

The report said that while "environmental impacts... are expected to be of slight to major negative levels", the negative impact can be cushioned if certain measures are undertaken.

For example, to avoid directly impacting one of the streams in the area, PUB adjusted the boundaries of the project so there would be a 10m-wide strip of vegetation between the main tributary of the stream and the project footprint.

Other proposed measures in the report include the installation of soundproof barriers to reduce the impact of construction noise on sensitive wildlife and not conducting works at night.

Mr Chew Chee Keong, director of PUB's water supply (plants) department, said that while the measures will add to the overall time and cost of the project, the agency is committed to implementing all of them to mitigate the project's impact on the environment.

Plans for the expansion of the Choa Chu Kang Waterworks were announced by PUB last year. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2026.

Built in phases between 1975 and 1981, the plant draws water from the Kranji, Pandan and Tengah reservoirs to supply 363.7 million litres per day - which can fill about 145 Olympic-sized swimming pools - of drinking water to the western part of the country.

Asked why PUB could not keep the renovation within the existing site, Mr Chew said: "It is paramount that we conduct timely renewal of (the plant's) aged infrastructure to ensure it can continue to supply good and safe drinking water in the years to come."

However, there is not enough space within the existing plant to cater to both the operation of existing facilities and the construction of new treatment facilities to replace old structures. "Additional land is needed to house the new infrastructure," he said.

Dr Vilma D'Rozario, co-director of local wildlife group Singapore Wildcat Action Group, said she was heartened by the thorough survey of flora and fauna, and by PUB's commitment to carry out the mitigation measures.

But she added that it was equally important that the measures will be implemented as well as they were planned.

"It is so difficult to balance our needs for clean water in the west with preservation of native biodiversity," she said.

"Yet, the reconstruction of the water plant is just one of a few other large developments in the area, including a station for the nearby Jurong Region Line. So, coming all together, this will be a blow to biodiversity."