Part of wildlife corridor in Bukit Batok cleared for roadworks

SINGAPORE - The clearance of a patch of secondary forest in Bukit Batok during road-widening works could disrupt a nature corridor identified by a national study as a link that wildlife can use to cross forest plots in Singapore.

Naturalists said the felling of trees connecting Bukit Batok Nature Park and Toh Tuck forest could hamper the movement of native tree-dwelling creatures such as flying squirrels and colugos, which have been found there.

Given that the forest patches are separated by Bukit Batok East Avenue 6, any reduction in vegetation will widen the gap, particularly for species that move by gliding from tree to tree, said mammal researcher Norman Lim from the National Institute of Education.

Said Dr Lim: “Unfortunately, without a targeted study to investigate the amount of connectivity before and after the clearance, it is difficult to gauge the impact and changes in connectivity.”

But a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesman told The Straits Times that it will adopt other measures to help wildlife get around.

This was done in consultation with the National Parks Board (NParks), which had identified the forested site as part of the Clementi Nature Corridor, she said.

The forested site in Toh Tuck is part of an ecological connection that facilitates animal movement between Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the Southern Ridges, the spokesman added. Such corridors act as highways for wildlife, allowing them to find mates and food in other forest patches.

Acknowledging that road-widening works could affect a section of the crossing used by tree-dwelling animals, LTA said NParks will plant tall native trees on the road verges and forest edge in a multi-tiered manner to replicate the natural structure of forests.

LTA is also working with NParks to install artificial crossing aids such as poles and rope bridges to facilitate the movement of arboreal animals as new planting will take time to establish.

The clearance of the forested sites came as a surprise to some naturalists, who noted that NParks’ ecological profiling exercise (EPE) launched in February 2021 was meant to help developers become sensitive to links between the island’s green spaces.