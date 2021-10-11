Opening up homes to shelter dogs

Reinforcing good behaviour and maintaining a good support network can help a person better ease into a relationship with his newly adopted dog, an animal behaviour expert told potential pet owners here.

Staying in touch with shelter staff, who are likely to be more familiar with the dog's behavioural traits, will be useful especially during the initial period when owner and pet are still warming up to each other, said Ms Trish McMillan, who is based in the United States.

Rewarding good behaviour with toys and treats is a way of ensuring that the dog repeats that action, she said.

These were among the tips Ms McMillan shared during two webinars hosted by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) - a cluster under the National Parks Board (NParks) - last month.

Speaking to The Straits Times after the sessions, Ms McMillan said owners can help shelter dogs get over difficult experiences by treating them kindly and gently. She said: "A dog that ended up in a shelter probably had some not-so-good things happen to it in the past."

The two virtual lectures were part of AVS' series of free webinars on the science behind animal behaviour which started last year, and comes amid a national push to improve animal welfare and enhance dog adoption rates in Singapore.

Last Friday, for example, AVS announced that it will be consulting the public on dog rehoming and adoption practices here. The public consultation - available at https://go.gov.sg/avsdogsstudy - will close on Nov 8.

In Singapore, the stray dog population was estimated to be 7,000 in 2018, and a study is ongoing to establish the current population.

There are also efforts to reduce the stray dog population through sterilisation instead of culling.

A five-year sterilisation programme was launched in 2018, under which stray dogs are captured, sterilised and subsequently rehomed. Those that cannot be rehomed will be released at suitable locations. The programme's goal is to sterilise more than 70 per cent of the stray dog population within five years.

To date, more than 2,700 dogs have come under the programme, said NParks' group director of professional and scientific services, Dr Chang Siow Foong. More than half of these 2,700 dogs have been rehomed or sent for fostering.

NParks also manages The Animal Lodge, a facility in Sungei Tengah that houses 11 animal shelters comprising around 700 dogs.

Ms McMillan said that in the US, she usually recommends that a dog stay in a shelter for a maximum of 14 days.

"On my side of the pond, after two weeks, especially if it's a large shelter and lots of people are walking through, there is sleep deprivation... A lot of dogs will start deteriorating at that point," she explained. Shelter stress, caused by noise and lack of sleep, for instance, can affect a dog's behaviour and emotional health.

"Any time I had dogs at my shelter that made it more than 30 days, I would start looking into alternatives, such as an overnight stay with a fosterer for a weekend."

But limiting a dog's shelter stay is harder in Singapore.

Ms Kieran Kua, shelter manager of SOSD, a dog welfare organisation, said: "We can't speak for everyone, but, for us, there are simply too many street dogs and too few homes that adopt them."

At any time, about 65 dogs live in SOSD's shelter in The Animal Lodge.

Ms Kua said that even after rehabilitation - which involves human interaction and walking on a leash - many dogs are still shy and are not affectionate, which deters most potential adopters. "So the old and sick ones, or those that are more sensitive and have some aggression, end up growing older in the shelter, when they are the ones most in need of homes," she said.

The Republic has moved to improve the situation.

Singapore Specials - what mixed-breed dogs on the streets are affectionately known as - are typically larger than other breeds.

Previously, only dogs under 50cm and up to 15kg were allowed to be rehomed in Housing Board flats. But the authorities last year said that local canines up to 55cm tall, with no weight limit, can be rehomed in HDB flats under a nine-year-old project on the adoption and rehoming of dogs led by AVS.

Before the new criteria kicked in, about 250 mixed-breed dogs were rehomed under the project each year. As at May this year, 131 more dogs were rehomed under the new criteria, said Dr Chang.