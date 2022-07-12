Only a fraction of households have used vouchers for greener appliances

Only a fraction of around 300,000 households living in one-to three-room flats have used vouchers given to them by the Government to help them offset the cost of buying energy-efficient appliances, which can lower their electricity bills.

Since late 2020, each one-to three-room Housing Board flat household can redeem three e-vouchers worth $225 in total. They comprise a $150 voucher to buy an energy-saving refrigerator, a $25 voucher for LED lights and a $50 voucher for water-saving shower fittings.