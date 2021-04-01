One-stop app for info on food safety, water services, environment

Those looking to stay on top of information related to water services, food safety and the environment can now tap the National Environment Agency's (NEA) updated mobile app, myENV, which consolidates such information in one place.

The new version of the app, launched yesterday, integrates information from statutory boards under the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment - such as NEA, national water agency PUB and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) - to provide real-time content on a unified platform.

The app enables users to get updates about the local weather, air quality, dengue hot spots, water levels in PUB's network of drains and canals during rainfall events, flash floods, water service disruptions, hawker centres, and food safety.

New features include a consolidated dashboard for key environmental information, a tutorial for new users, and widgets - shortcuts that let users access specific data on the home screens of their phones without having to open the app.

Users can also set up personalised locations on the app, such as their home, office or a childcare centre, to stay up-to-date on the weather or air quality at these places.

Those who are concerned about food safety can choose to receive notifications about food recalls as well as suspensions and downgrading of food establishments.

Feedback on environmental, water and food safety issues can be submitted through the app.

Users can also ask questions related to NEA, PUB and SFA through a chatbot, Ask Jamie @myENV.

The updated app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. Current users will be prompted to upgrade to the new version of the app.

Mr Desmond Tan, Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, said the new myENV app provides trusted, real-time and accurate information from NEA, PUB and SFA on a single platform.

"It enables individuals to take ownership of the environment by providing feedback in a convenient and efficient manner," he added.

"With this integrated app, we hope to provide a more citizen-centric service experience and to better engage the community."

Other new features for the app will be rolled out progressively, said NEA, PUB and SFA in a joint statement.

The agencies are also seeking feedback via comments on the app stores on how the updated app, currently in beta version, can better serve the public.