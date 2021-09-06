Ocean life to take big hit from surface climate change

Almost all of earth's ocean surface will have changed by the end of the century unless humanity reins in carbon emissions, according to research published last week.

Ocean surface climates, defined by water temperature, acidity and the concentration of the mineral aragonite - which many marine animals use to form bones and shell - support the vast majority of sea life.

The world's seas have absorbed around a third of all carbon pollution produced since the Industrial Revolution.

But with atmospheric carbon dioxide levels increasing at a rate unprecedented in at least three million years, there are fears that ocean surface climate may become less hospitable to the species it hosts.

US-based researchers, studying the effect of carbon pollution on the ocean surface since the mid-18th century, projected the impact of emissions to 2100.

They modelled global ocean climates across three time periods: the early 19th century; the late 20th century; and the late 21st century.

They then ran the models through two emissions scenarios. The first - known as RCP4.5 - envisions a peak in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 followed by a slow decrease across the rest of the century. The second - RCP8.5 - is a "business as usual" approach, where emissions continue to rise throughout the next 80 years.

Writing in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, the researchers found that under the RCP4.5 scenario, 36 per cent of the ocean surface conditions present in the 20th century are likely to disappear by 2100.

Under the high emissions scenario, that rises to 95 per cent.

The team found that while ocean surface climates showed little sign of change during the 20th century, by 2100, up to 82 per cent of the ocean surface may experience climates not seen in recent history.

These include seas that are hotter, more acidic and that contain fewer minerals vital for sea life to grow.

Lead study author Katie Lotterhos, from Northeastern University's Marine Science Centre in Massachusetts, said the ocean's changing composition due to carbon pollution would likely impact all surface species.

"Species that are narrowly adapted to a climate that is disappearing will have to adapt to different conditions," she told Agence France-Presse.

"A climate in which the temperature and chemistry of the water is common today will be rare or absent in the future."

While surface species have so far been able to move around in order to avoid anomalously warm or acidic areas of ocean, the study suggests that in the future their options may be limited due to near-uniform warming and acidification.

"Already, many marine species have shifted their ranges in response to warmer waters," said Ms Lotterhos.

"The communities of species that are found in one area will continue to shift and change rapidly over the coming decades."

She said that governments needed to monitor future shifting habits in marine surface species.

But, ultimately, the world's oceans need the emissions driving their heating and acidification to cease.

"Without (emissions) mitigation, novel and disappearing climates in the sea surface will be widespread around the globe by 2100," said Ms Lotterhos.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE