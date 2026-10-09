Ocean exploration can teach students about teamwork, critical thinking and collaboration: Desmond Lee

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Education Minister Desmond Lee touring the exhibition inside the OceanXplorer vessel on Oct 9 during the OceanX Summit.

SINGAPORE – Exposure to ocean exploration efforts helps students in Singapore grow in many ways, including understanding the importance of teamwork across disciplines, cultures, nationalities and generations.

These learning outcomes are important for students as they are growing up in a world where technologies are advancing rapidly, and information is increasingly accessible, said Minister for Education Desmond Lee on Oct 9.

“Learning how to solve many of our problems today requires drawing upon a range of disciplines, having the attitude of wanting to work together with people with different skillsets, and the humility to participate as a team so that you get more than the sum of the individual parts,” he added.

The minister was speaking on the final day of the OceanX summit held aboard the OceanXplorer research vessel berthed at Marina at Keppel Bay.

OceanX is a US-based non-profit ocean-exploration initiative. It recently partnered with National University of Singapore scientists on an expedition to explore the biodiversity of Monsoon Rise, a largely unexplored seamount chain in international waters off Christmas Island.

OceanX’s annual three-day summit brought together scientists, innovators and educators aboard the research vessel to discuss the ocean’s future, focusing on technology, public engagement and marine education.

Exposure to ocean exploration efforts helps students understand the importance of teamwork across disciplines, said Lee. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Lee said that the oceans cover 70% of the earth’s surface, sustaining life, supporting trade and regulating the climate.

“Yet, much of it remains unexplored. As advances in science and technology create opportunities in ocean discovery and the blue economy, initiatives like OceanX help us to understand our oceans and inspire action to protect them,” he added.

Lee noted that OceanX has since 2024 been working with the Ministry of Education and the Science Centre Board on student programmes, as well as professional educators.

Over 570 students and educators have toured the OceanXplorer, and hundreds more from Singapore’s schools and institutes of higher learning have participated in ship-to-shore live streams during OceanX’s scientific expeditions, he said.

The research vessel is equipped with deep-sea submersibles, wet and dry laboratories, and media production facilities designed to translate complex scientific research for global audiences.

“These experiences bring science to life, inspiring our students and building their understanding of the ocean’s importance,” Lee added.

Visitors viewing one of the exhibits inside the OceanXplorer vessel on Oct 9. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The minister noted that research expeditions bring many professionals together.

Marine scientists and engineers use robotics and imaging to explore difficult-to-reach parts of the ocean, while data specialists make sense of complex datasets with technologies like artificial intelligence to mine data more deeply.

Educators work with communications professionals to bring the voyage to life for various audiences, he said.

“Imagine the wonder when our students see research in action, exploring unchartered waters, and making discoveries new to science,” Lee said.

“These are concepts that help to bring science to life for our young students.

“By seeing these efforts, our students can also discover how the knowledge they pick up in the classroom and the laboratory can be applied in the real world and to achieve breakthroughs,” the minister said.

For instance, a computer science student may see how data science supports marine research, while an engineering student may see technologies built for extreme environments put to the ultimate test, Lee said.

Meanwhile, a media student may learn how complex scientific discoveries can be translated into stories that inspire wider audiences, and the effort it takes to turn complex science into something that everyday people can understand and relate to, he added.

The minister noted that literacy, numeracy and deep disciplinary knowledge remain important.

“At the same time, our students must also develop skills such as critical thinking, communication and collaboration, and the curiosity to keep learning throughout their lives,” he said.

Preparing the next generation for an increasingly uncertain future requires a significant collective effort, Lee said.

Schools build the foundation for learning, while community and industry partners like OceanX give students experiences that enrich learning through access to expertise and authentic real-world settings.