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Nuclear consultants, law firms appointed by EMA to prepare S’pore for 2027 mission by UN watchdog

Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng speaking the inaugural IAEA@SIEW Forum during the Singapore International Energy Week on Oct 27.

SINGAPORE – The authorities are seeking help from legal and nuclear experts to prepare for a 2027 review by the UN nuclear watchdog, which will assess if Singapore is ready to make an informed decision on deploying nuclear energy.

Infrastructure consultancy Aecom Singapore and US-based nuclear energy consultant Excel Services Corporation are among 12 firms appointed by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) to support Singapore’s preparations for the review.

The appointment of the panel was announced on Oct 27 by Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng at the inaugural IAEA@SIEW Forum during the Singapore International Energy Week conference.

The IAEA, or the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency, will be deploying its officials to Singapore in 2027. During that mission, it will evaluate Singapore’s capabilities in 19 critical areas such as nuclear safety, managing radioactive waste and emergency planning.

The mission was first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in May 2026 during the Energy Market Authority’s 25th anniversary dinner .

Phase one only assesses whether a country has the necessary infrastructure, processes and skill sets in place to embark on a nuclear programme . Should a country decide to deploy nuclear power, there is still a second phase to assess its readiness to invite bids to construct a plant, and a third phase to evaluate whether it is ready to safely commission and operate the plant.

The other firms appointed are:

Afry Singapore, an engineering, design and advisory company

AtkinsRealis Singapore, an engineering services and nuclear organisation

EY Corporate Advisors , a consultancy

GNE Advisory, a law practice dedicated to the nuclear energy sector

Helixos, a firm that helps nuclear newcomer countries develop national programmes

Kellogg Brown & Root Asia Pacific, a consultant and engineering firm

Mott Macdonald Singapore, an engineering consultancy

Pinsent Masons Mpillay Llp, a law firm

The Boston Consulting Group, a management consulting firm

WSP Consultancy, which focuses on engineering and infrastructure solutions

Tan noted that undertaking a nuclear power programme is a complex endeavour. Singapore’s expertise has to be strengthened across a range of dimensions – from workforce development to financing, and from laws to industry development, he said.

While clear government policies are important, “the scale and complexity of nuclear projects mean that strong international partnerships and viable financing models will be critical, especially for newcomer countries”, he added.

The scope of the panel’s work is in three categories aligned with the 19 key areas to be assessed by the UN mission .

The first is the technical and economic aspects of the operation of a nuclear power plant, such as safety and security.

For instance, the panel includes experts familiar with financing models of a nuclear programme, as well as the nuclear fuel cycle, which refers to the sourcing of uranium fuel, among other issues.

The second area covers the legal and regulatory frameworks for atomic energy.

The third category covers structural aspects such as talent development , the political commitment to develop a nuclear programme, and the involvement of communities and the public.

EMA said it will also appoint a second panel comprising technical advisers to support Singapore in capability building efforts for nuclear energy. The experts are expected to be appointed by end-2026.

Separately, the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Oct 27 also gave an update on three studies it had earlier said it would call for to beef up Singapore’s knowledge on nuclear safety.

It said it has appointed engineering giant AtkinsRealis Singapore to study the safety standards adopted internationally on nuclear energy.

These include how to design and operate a reactor safely, what safety systems are needed and how to prevent accidents.

Vienna-based nuclear safety and security consultancy Enconet Consulting will study the international environmental standards and regulatory frameworks for nuclear facilities.

These could include the safety standards expected in nuclear reactors, radiation dose limits on workers, and the safe handling of radioactive waste.

Sustainability consultancy Environmental Resources Management will look into the potential environmental implications of a potential nuclear power plant. This study will focus on how to protect public health and the environment while building and operating a plant.