NParks on mission to rescue critically endangered orchids

We would have easily missed the critically endangered orchids lining the "trail" if not for the eagle-eyed researchers pointing them out.

To prevent us - and the growing number of hikers venturing into Clementi Forest - from literally stamping these two orchid species out of existence in Singapore, the National Parks Board (NParks) staff gently prised each individual from the leaf litter and placed them into a plastic box.

We had joined NParks on an orchid rescue mission into the forest last Wednesday.

The aim was to collect individuals from two rare orchid species, Dienia ophrydis and Zeuxine clandestina, and nurture them at the Singapore Botanic Gardens to ensure their survival.

The numbers of both orchid species have dwindled sharply following an influx of hikers into Clementi Forest, after footage depicting it in its early morning splendour spread on social media last October.

Clementi Forest sits on land zoned for residential use. The Government said in January that the site will still be earmarked for this purpose, although there was no immediate need to develop it.

Nature enthusiasts hope the plot can be rezoned as a nature park.

But Singapore residents could be loving the forest to the detriment of its inhabitants.

"People enjoy Singapore's nature areas for their ambience," acknowledged Mr Lua Hock Keong, deputy director of NParks' National Biodiversity Centre, and one of the researchers on the recent trip.

"But many are often not aware that these green spaces have biodiversity too."

SENSITIVE PLANTS

The common snout orchid (Dienia ophrydis) was once presumed nationally extinct until it was rediscovered in Clementi Forest in 2011 by an NParks team that included Mr Lua during a biodiversity survey.

Today, that forest and the Nee Soon Swamp Forest are the only places where this orchid is known to persist.

But human impact is taking a toll.

Being state land, Clementi Forest does not have any trails, although an old railway line there has served as an informal path.

Hikers widen this established path when they move "off trail" to skirt puddles or avoid fallen trees, compacting the topsoil where the orchids thrive and crushing the sensitive plants.

Before people turned up in droves, Mr Lua had counted about 50 of the plants clustered at one site in the forest. When the hikers came, he went back and found fewer than 20. By March, just one remained.

As for the other orchid, Zeuxine clandestina, also known as the hidden zeuxine, individuals have been culled to 14 from more than 50. This species can also be found in other spots within Singapore's central nature reserves, but is still considered rare.

NParks staff such as Mr Ang Wee Foong, centre director of the Seed Bank, often make trips to Singapore's forests and nature areas to source material like seeds or plant cuttings that will allow them to nurture future generations of native plants.

On these trips, parent plants are left behind. But last Wednesday's visit was different. It was a salvage mission to rescue as many orchids as they could find.

The plainness of both orchid species makes them the wallflowers of their natural habitats.

A tropical rainforest assaults the senses - birds call, humidity clings to the skin, plants outdo one another with large, showy leaves, and streams gleam with an oily sheen. This sheen, we learnt from NParks' group director of conservation Lim Liang Jim, is "forest kombucha".

Microbes in the water break down organic matter such as dead leaves, making these nutrients available once again to the rest of the forest. The oil on the surface is a by-product of these processes, he explained.

Compared with what is big and beautiful in the forest, the orchids are easily mistaken for grass. Further threatening their survival is their apparent preference for growing in places where they can be easily trampled on.

These orchids are ground-dwelling species, unlike their showier cousins that tend to be epiphytes that grow above ground on branches and get their moisture from the air or from water flowing along the branches and tree trunks during rain.

These terrestrial orchids develop a rhizomatous stem bearing short roots which worm their way through the topmost layer of fallen plant debris before reaching the soil, Mr Ang explained.

But the constant pounding of feet on this layer of topsoil can compact it - with disastrous consequences for plants like these orchids that depend on this layer to gain a foothold in the forest.

The plants may also be trampled on - damaging the stems, roots, or even the entire plant - as hikers make their way along non-designated trails.

Ground orchids also rely on mycorrhiza - a type of fungus invisible to the naked eye - to help them thrive in the forest environment, Mr Lua added.

It is a symbiotic relationship - a quid pro quo for both fungus and orchid. The fungus helps the orchid germinate and absorb water and mineral nutrients from the soil when the plant is developing into an adult with leaves. In return, the orchid supplies the fungus with the food it makes through photosynthesis.

ENSURING SURVIVAL

Last week's rescue mission was not the first for Mr Ang or Mr Lua. NParks staff have been making salvage trips since Mr Lua noticed a decline in orchid numbers.

Some of those collected earlier are now bearing seed pods.

NParks has a few strategies to ensure the continued survival of the species. The first is to observe if these seeds are viable and can germinate into new plants via tissue culture. Another is to propagate the orchids vegetatively by dividing the clumps when they grow to a suitable size. NParks also plans to transplant them to other suitable sites around Singapore.

But the situation reflects a broader issue for Singapore: In a City in Nature, how can we encourage appreciation for nature in a way that will not negatively affect wildlife?

Nature guide Ivan Kwan advises visitors to keep to existing trails. "Even within Clementi Forest and other unofficial hiking areas, paths have already been created (due to) trampling. If people keep to these paths, the impact from high visitorship can be lessened," he said, adding that people should also not litter, or feed or harass wildlife.

"It's great that more people are taking the time to enjoy nature in Singapore, but we need to be careful and make sure that we don't love our green spaces to death."