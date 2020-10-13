NParks monitoring box jellyfish sightings in waters here

The National Parks Board (NParks) has said it will continue to monitor reports of sightings of box jellyfish in Singapore waters.

But it has no plans to issue no-swimming orders for now, although it has put up advisories on the issue on its website and in coastal areas.

Dr Karenne Tun, director of the coastal and marine division at NParks' National Biodiversity Centre, said there had been four confirmed sightings of box jellyfish since March - at East Coast Park, One Degree 15 Marina Sentosa Cove, Sentosa's Siloso Beach and Pulau Seringat.

In response to queries from The Straits Times yesterday, Dr Tun said: "There are currently no plans to issue a no-swimming order for the NParks-managed coastal areas since there have not been any recent sightings in these areas."

Coastal areas that NParks oversees include East Coast Park and Pulau Ubin.

The latest sighting was reported in the waters off Siloso Beach last Friday and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), which oversees the resort island where the beach is located, immediately restricted entry into the waters there until further notice. Regular surveillance of the beaches and waters on Sentosa has also been stepped up since last Friday.

The box jellyfish is one of the deadliest creatures on the planet. Among the 50 or so types are some that can cause agonising pain and even death.

NParks has also been working with researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) to collect water samples from various coastal areas to run environmental DNA analysis, which will help to detect the presence of the species here.

NUS marine biologist Huang Danwei, who is part of the research team, said it is too early to confirm the type of jellyfish that was spotted last Friday.

He disclosed that researchers had conducted tests for environmental DNA of the Morbakka box jellyfish species, which was sighted in March and July, on water samples from Sentosa and Sisters' Islands Marine Park.

"The samples have tested negative, suggesting that it remains rare in the environment, even at sites where it has been spotted recently," he said.

"We are currently developing newer approaches to detect a suite of jellyfish species, including the species which was found at Siloso Beach at the weekend."

SDC said that in addition to last Friday's incident, there were two other confirmed box jellyfish sightings on the island this year - at Palawan Beach on July 17 and One Degree 15 Marina Sentosa Cove on July 3.

SDC's beach patrol officers received 37 reports of jellyfish sighting and stings this year, but none was attributed to the box jellyfish, said an SDC spokesman yesterday.

"As various other species of jellyfish are also common in Singapore's waters, we urge our guests to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions when swimming at the beach, such as leaving as little skin exposed as possible, and wearing a flotation device such as a safety buoy or life jacket," the spokesman said.

A spokesman for conservation group Marine Stewards has also spoken about a spike in the number of box jellyfish sightings around the southern islands, including Sentosa and Lazarus Island.

Eight sightings were reported in July, the spokesman said.

At least two people have been stung by box jellyfish this year. The first reported case was in March when Australian Jade Dyson, 28, was stung while swimming at East Coast Park.

On July 17, a four-year-old girl was stung at Palawan Beach while paddling in shallow waters.

Together with community group Friends of Marine Park, NParks has alerted academia and those in the boating and recreational arena, as well as agencies whose staff work in and around coastal waters, to the box jellyfish sightings this year.

Sightings of the species have been reported here since the 1950s.

Experts say it is too early to conclude that more box jellyfish are swimming in our waters.

Mr Nicholas Yap, a PhD candidate at NUS' Reef Ecology Laboratory, said: "Increased sightings are likely due to greater awareness and interest by the public, and with more people frequenting these public waters this year."

He added that there is little data on box jellyfish and their occurrence here to account for the increased sightings this year.

"It is possible that what we are experiencing this year may be normal on a time scale that we have yet to understand. Species-specific jellyfish occurrence cycles can vary annually to even 10-yearly," he said.