SINGAPORE - Beachgoers collecting sea creatures with buckets and tongs at low tide are a common sight in Singapore. The authorities are now looking into how the impact of such behaviour on the creatures can be reduced, following a recent spate of cases.

On Feb 1, families flocked to Changi Beach during low tide to harvest sea creatures. A video by local science and nature education channel Just Keep Thinking shows people digging up sea creatures like sea urchins.