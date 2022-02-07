NParks looking at ways to reduce beachgoers' impact on marine life

Concern rises with spate of cases, like families harvesting sea creatures at Changi Beach

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Beachgoers collecting sea creatures with buckets and tongs at low tide are a common sight here.

The authorities are now looking into how the impact of such behaviour on the creatures can be reduced, following a recent spate of cases.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2022, with the headline NParks looking at ways to reduce beachgoers' impact on marine life. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top