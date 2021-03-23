No adverse health risks from soil treatment, says agency

Emissions and intermittent odour can be expected from ongoing soil treatment works at the former Kallang Gasworks site, but they do not pose any adverse health risks to the nearby community, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

The authorities yesterday described measures put in place to mitigate odours and noise caused by treatment works at the site along the banks of Rochor River, after some residents complained that these caused them to have medical problems like headaches and flu-like symptoms.

The SLA said there are 3,550 residential units within a 100m radius of the work site. It received 139 pieces of feedback during the first phase of soil remediation works between February and June last year, most of which were about odour issues.

Following this, a new treatment system was installed to remove odour-causing compounds through vapour treatment, with residual odours further treated using activated carbon. Filters of the activated carbon units were also changed more frequently.

To suppress noise, old generators were replaced and additional soundproofing was installed around noise-generating equipment. The National Environment Agency has assessed that both noise and emission levels at the site are within permissible limits, said the SLA.

The second phase of remediation works began in December. Since then, there have been 25 pieces of public feedback, the SLA said.

Some residents told The Straits Times that the situation has improved compared with the first phase of works, during which they could see dark-coloured fumes emanating from the site.

The fumes stopped after a few months, but a group of residents said the intense odour and noise pollution continue to be a problem, especially when the wind blows the fumes into nearby homes.

A resident living in Block 468 in Crawford Lane, who gave his name as Mr H. Teo, likened the smell to a mixture of liquefied petroleum gas, tar and asphalt.

Mr Teo, 36, said he suffers frequent bouts of throat inflammation, teary eyes, sneezing and runny nose when he gets hit by the smell. He also gets hives on his arms and face. The finance professional takes antihistamine to reduce the symptoms, and shuts all the windows in his flat.

Noise pollution is also a perpetual issue as treatment works go on round the clock, said residents.

A resident of Kallang Riverside Condominium, who wanted to be known as Mr C.T. Liu, 59, described the continuous noise as a dull hum and whirring.

The 3.14ha site is the first in Singapore to undergo soil remediation works, which are done to remove chemicals in the soil to improve its quality for future uses.

Under soil thermal treatment, the ground is heated at high temperatures to treat contaminants.

The gasworks facility that occupied the area was built in 1862 to manufacture gas using coal. It ceased operations in 1998.

The site will be spruced up as part of a future sustainable and car-lite waterfront precinct at Kampong Bugis.

The soil thermal treatment works are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of next year. This will be followed by ground reinstatement and groundwater monitoring until the end of 2023.

SLA assistant chief executive for land operations Thong Wai Lin said the authority takes feedback seriously, and understands residents' health concerns.

"We maintain round-the-clock monitoring to ensure that the noise and odour readings continue to be within safety limits," she said.

"Mitigating measures to minimise noise and odour are already in place, but we will continue to monitor the condition closely."

Aecom Singapore, an independent consultant engaged by the SLA, also carries out 24-hour site monitoring. "Our assessment is that although intermittent odour has been reported in the duration of the project, the data does not indicate long-term adverse health effects to the community working and living in the vicinity," it said.

Last Saturday, the SLA met eight residents to listen to their concerns, and explained the mitigating measures put in place.

Associate Professor Loo Chian Min from the department of respiratory and critical care medicine at Singapore General Hospital, who was present at the two-hour meeting, assured the residents that since the exposure is transient and the level of pollutants low, there is very low likelihood that adverse health risks will arise.

An SLA spokesman said: "This meeting with residents is not the last. SLA will continue to engage the residents over various channels."

Ms Denise Phua, an MP for Jalan Besar GRC, said she will continue to monitor the situation, and seek continued support from the relevant agencies.

"I can see that SLA had been tireless in putting up various measures to mitigate the smell, noise and air issues raised... SLA especially agrees with my position that there must not be any adverse health risks to the residents," she said.