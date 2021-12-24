Nine F&B outlets penalised for failing to adhere to safety measures

Seven food and beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to close and two others fined for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Wednesday.

These outlets were penalised last weekend following stepped-up enforcement checks for the holiday season.

The seven outlets that were ordered to close did not minimise interaction between different groups of people in their premises, and also did not have a system to check the vaccination status of patrons.

For instance, PUB 98, a bar in Joo Chiat Road, delayed the entry of enforcement officers into its premises and allowed intermingling between different groups of customers. For that breach, it was told to close for 10 days, from Dec 18 to Dec 27.

Out of the seven outlets that were ordered to close, two of them were repeat offenders.

One of them, Haru, a bar near Clarke Quay, was penalised again for providing dice games for its patrons despite being caught by enforcement officials in May this year for offering the same game.

In May, the bar was ordered to close for 10 days. For the current offence, it was ordered to close for an extended period of 40 days, from Dec 22 to Jan 30.

The other two F&B outlets were fined for not ensuring safe distancing of at least 1m between customers and failing to ensure that customers check in via SafeEntry. Each outlet was fined $1,000.

The ministry has urged the public to socialise responsibly during the holiday season.

A spokesman for MSE said: "As we spend time with loved ones and friends this festive period, we urge everyone to take individual responsibility and exercise socially responsible behaviour.

"This is to protect their own health and that of others, amid the emerging threat of the Omicron variant."