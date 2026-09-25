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Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, first to repurpose dialysis water to water plants, given PUB award

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan (left) presents the Singapore Watermark Award to NUHS Chief Operating Officer Ng Kian Swan at the award ceremony on Sept 25.

SINGAPORE – A hospital here has found a way to recycle the water left behind by a patient going through kidney dialysis, by using it to water plants within the compound.

This initiative, which started in 2025, helped the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital save 9 million litres of water every year - the volume of almost four Olympic-sized swimming pools.

This was one of the water-saving initiatives under the National University Health System (NUHS) that helped it clinch the Singapore Watermark Award at a ceremony on Sept 25. It was the first recipient from the healthcare sector to receive the award, which was first given out in 2007.

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital is one of four hospitals under NUHS. The others include the National University Hospital, Alexandra Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital.

The award organised by national water agency PUB is given once every two years.

This year, NUHS was one of four recipients of the Singapore Watermark Award, which honours organisations and individuals who have shown “exceptional leadership and remarkable contributions” toward advancing Singapore’s water sustainability goals, said PUB.

This year’s event was held at the Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Field Hall.

Other than the four winners of the top award, another 34 recipients were given the Water Efficiency Award . This is given to facilities that consistently maintain the lowest water usage in their industry.

There were also four project-based award winners for leadership in advancing the nation’s water sustainability agenda. The project-based award honours a specific technology or engineering upgrade that saved a massive amount of water.

During the event, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan highlighted the urgency of water stewardship as Singapore’s water demand is projected to almost double by 2065. Singapore’s current water demand is about 440 million gallons a day, which is enough to fill about 800 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

“Managing water demand, instead of solely increasing supply, is an important strategy to strengthen Singapore’s water resilience and support our continued growth,” Goh said.

“For our businesses, industries and institutions, making every drop count is especially important, as Singapore’s economy grows, the non-domestic sector is expected to be a key driver of future water demand growth.”

Goh commended NUHS for demonstrating that healthcare institutions “can apply circular economy principles to achieve significant water savings without compromising patient safety or operational reliability.”

Ng Kian Swan, chair of the energy & water taskforce and chief sustainability officer at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said of the effort to recycle discharge water from the kidney dialysis process : “The idea was actually very simple – we wanted to make every drop count.”

Ng, who is also chief operating officer for group facilities management at NUHS, added: “ Although the discharged water cannot be re-used for dialysis, we saw an opportunity to give this water a second life for suitable non-clinical purposes.”

In kidney dialysis, reverse osmosis (RO) filtration systems force tap water through fine membranes to produce ultrapure water for treatment.

After the treatment, the ultrapure water - which now carries the metabolic waste pulled from the patient - passes back out.

The hospital now recovers about 70 per cent of its dialysis RO reject water.

The reclaimed water feeds into a wider campus irrigation network alongside harvested rainwater, NEWater, and chiller condensate from air-conditioning systems.

Together, these non-potable sources irrigate the hospital’s trees and greenery, saving around nine million litres of potable water each year through the dialysis recovery project alone.

NUHS Chief Operating Officer Ng Kian Swan poses with his Singapore Watermark Award at the award ceremony. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Implementing the recovery system within a healthcare environment required upfront resources and rigorous safety evaluations. Ng noted that while the project required investment in infrastructure to collect, store and redistribute the reject water, financial metrics were not the primary driver.

“For us, the project was not driven purely by financial payback,” Ng said. “We also looked at the value of conserving potable water, reducing wattage and strengthening our overall water resilience.”

Ng said N UHS is studying plans to expand the use of recovered reject water to toilet flushing and selected cleaning or maintenance uses, while considering similar water-recovery architecture in the design of future healthcare facilities.

“We are very happy to share our experience with any healthcare organisation involved in renal dialysis that is interested in adopting a similar approach,” Ng said.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) was also the first full campus cluster to win the Singapore Watermark Award, for its student outreach efforts. This includes initiatives to install flush saver cistern bags - a water-saving device aimed to reduce the volume of water used with every flush - i n residential homes.

Other winners of the Singapore Watermark Award include semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology and tech giant Amazon Web Services (AWS) Singapore.

Both firms had incorporated technology in their operations to reduce water consumption, and organised programmes to advocate for water stewardship.