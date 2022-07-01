Next best thing to being on International Space Station

Five Nanyang Technological University (NTU) students have achieved the next best thing to being on the International Space Station (ISS) - their machine learning software is going up to the home of astronauts for three months later this year.

The students will be running the show from their laptops - testing the software, which was built to predict hardware disruptions on the ISS and satellites. Such disruptions can cause these space vehicles to go off course or crash, in the worst outcomes.

Called single event upsets, these hardware disruptions tend to afflict sensitive electrical components in space, such as memory devices on semiconductors.

The disruptions happen when highly charged particles from the sun or nearby constellations strike such sensitive electronics.

"The space environment is very hostile towards electronic devices," said Mr Eng Chong Yock, 22, a first-year student at NTU's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and one of the team members who built the software, called Cremer.

The students see the software as their contribution to protecting space experiment data that is electronically stored in the ISS.

NTU team member Archit Gupta, 20, a second-year student from the School of Computer Science and Engineering, said: If (single event upsets) happen, the sanctity of the data gets compromised and the experiment is wasted."

The NTU team is getting to test its machine learning model in the ISS after it emerged as the champion at a competition earlier this month, which called upon tertiary students in South-east Asia and Taiwan to develop innovative ways to use artificial intelligence for space applications. The competition, called AI Space Challenge, was organised by four space tech companies - including home-grown Zenith Intellutions.

The ISS and other space vehicles are equipped with safeguards and other hardware to shield against or reverse hardware disruptions when they happen. But predictive tools like Cremer are not as common.

Software solutions are also cheaper and scalable compared with hardware solutions that need to be tested in space for years before they are commercialised.

During the competition, which started in October last year, the NTU team showcased Cremer's potential to identify and predict incoming single event upsets using data from a satellite launched by a German university.

Cremer's mission is planned to be completed by year end.

The software will be installed in a tiny supercomputer on the space station, which comes in the form of a 10cm by 10cm white cube.

Before Cremer is sent up to the ISS via radio communications, the software will be plugged into a "rehearsal" AI Box in Belgium, to ensure it passes safety and security checks before it reaches space. The team will also use that time to fine-tune and optimise the software.