Researchers were surprised by two new species discovered on Pulau Ubin, both among 20 discovered during a survey of the island's biodiversity. The buff-rumped woodpecker and swamp tiger butterfly were recorded on the island for the first time. The woodpecker was for the first time seen on Ubin while the butterfly was the first record for Singapore. The bird has been found previously on Singapore island. The butterfly is known to be found in coastal areas and mangrove swamps in Malaysia.

