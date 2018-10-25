New roving exhibition to garner community support for Singapore's Unesco hawker culture bid

SINGAPORE - A travelling exhibition has been launched to garner more community support in the lead up to Singapore's bid to have hawker culture inscribed onto the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The showcase, called Our SG Hawker Culture, which opened at Tiong Bahru Market on Thursday (Oct 25) will travel to 13 locations over the next three months. These include Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre, Toa Payoh Hub and Central Public Library.

It provides background on Singapore's hawker culture and the Unesco nomination process. It also allows the public to pledge their support on the spot by pushing buttons on an electronic counter. More than 34,000 people have already indicated their support online at www.oursgheritage.sg.

The nomination documents to Unesco will be submitted in March. The results will be announced in late 2020.

On Monday (Oct 22), a 14-member committee was set up to oversee and guide Singapore's effort.

As part of the bid, Singapore will have to demonstrate strong community support for the element and sufficient safeguarding measures for it.

The roving exhibition comes amid heated public discussions on the sustainability of hawker centres run by social enterprises, of which there are seven out of a total of 114 hawker centres here.

Related Story Singapore hawker culture to be nominated for Unesco listing

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the National Heritage Board (NHB) said "it is understandable" that Singaporeans have shared their views on the sustainability of Singapore's hawker culture and on the management model for new hawker centres.

The NHB is one of three organisations fronting the Unesco bid. The others are the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Federation of Merchants' Associations Singapore.

NHB assistant chief executive of policy and community Alvin Tan said these "passionate discussions" validate the nomination of hawker culture.

He said: "Hawker culture holds a special place in our hearts, that is why so many of us are invested in ensuring that hawker culture survives through the generations. It is timely for everyone to come together to address feedback and issues. We can include the relevant proposed solutions in the nomination dossier, and add on to existing safeguarding measures."

The NHB also noted that the model for these new hawker centres will continue to be fine-tuned based on feedback.

It added that food experts such as Mr KF Seetoh were invited to several focus group discussions held between April and July to discuss the intangible cultural heritage item to nominate. Hawker culture was the unanimous proposed choice at every focus group discussion, said the NHB.

The NHB noted that Mr Seetoh, along with many others, advocated for Singapore's hawker culture to be nominated.

It also listed ongoing efforts to showcase and sustain hawker culture, such as the construction of 13 new hawker centres by 2027, the NEA's Hawker Fare Series classes and Incubation Stall Programme, as well as the Institute of Technical Education's introduction to managing a hawker business couse.

The NHB said that amid the ongoing discussions, it is important to remember the aim of the nomination - to ensure recognition and long-term sustainability of hawker culture.

The board said: "It is important that we remain focused on the objective of the nomination effort - which is to come together to inscribe a well-loved aspect of Singapore's intangible cultural heritage onto an international list so as to give our hawkers due recognition and ensure the long-term sustainability of our hawker culture."

Hawker Law Teng Hwa, 59, who sells Teochew Kueh at Tiong Bahru Market said he pledged his support at the exhibition early on Thursday morning. "As a hawker myself, I strongly back this bid. I hope we are successful in our attempt because then it means clear recognition of the trade."

If the Unesco bid is successful, Singapore's hawker culture will join the likes of Malaysia's Mak Yong theatre from Kelantan, Indonesia's batik and India's yoga on the world stage. Started in 2008, the list, which has about 400 elements, sets out to demonstrate the diversity of world heritage and ensure its protection.

In February, Singapore ratified the Unesco Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage as a signatory. This allows the Republic to submit nominations to Unesco. In April, the NHB launched an inventory featuring 50 intangible cultural heritage elements practised here, which is a criterion for the nomination.

An item's listing does not imply it belongs, originates from or exists only in the submitting country.