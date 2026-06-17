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The Pulau Semakau research centre will focus on salvaging usable materials from residues and toxic waste.

SINGAPORE – As Singapore’s only active landfill on Pulau Semakau runs out of space, the Republic has launched an ambitious research centre to give it a new lease of life.

The aim of the Towards Resource Efficiency And Sustainability for URban EnvironmentS (TREASURES) centre is to unlock valuable materials for construction and other industries out of residues and toxic waste, giving the landfill many more operational years.

The first-of-its-kind national research centre jointly established by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was announced by Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary on June 17.

“The TREASURES programme represents a long-term commitment to tackling the waste streams that have, until now, been the most challenging to address,” he said, speaking at environmental services event Catalyst at Marina Bay Sands, which drew about 300 industry leaders, global policymakers and other stakeholders in the ecosystem.

“It is aptly named, as these materials cannot easily be recycled, but they do hold significant value to industry when properly recovered and properly managed.”

The offshore landfill is projected to hit full capacity by about 2035. This projection will be recalculated as part of a review of Singapore’s Zero Waste Masterplan.

The idea is to transform Semakau Landfill by identifying opportunities for recovering resources and developing technologies, as well as standards to repurpose them for other uses.

It is supported with $35 million from the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 Plan, from Jan 1 to March 31, 2030.

TREASURES co-director Chu Jian told The Straits Times that the centre could position Singapore as a global leader in sustainable urban development and maximising the use of its materials.

The chair of NTU’s School of Civil and Environmental Engineering said: “Singapore is facing a unique challenge that many other countries will not encounter: We will not have space for another landfill once Semakau reaches its full capacity.

“Therefore, we need to develop our own solutions on how to make beneficial use of the waste in the existing landfill and how to reduce the amount of waste sent for disposal to zero or nearly zero.”

The dream is for the landfill to ultimately be transformed into a transit storage and processing hub, while extending its lifespan, he added.

TREASURES will also work closely with waste generators and treatment companies to develop solutions and shorten the journey from laboratory research to implementation, he said.

Beyond Singapore’s shores, the centre plans to encourage knowledge sharing and exchange through international partnerships.

Said the NEA: “These efforts will support longer-term goals, including the transformation of Semakau Landfill to enable more sustainable and circular approaches to waste and residue management, while reducing reliance on landfilling over time.”

This comes as the amount of waste thrown away in Singapore hit a record high in 2025, according to the annual waste statistics.

The Government has announced its plan to review Singapore’s Zero Waste Masterplan 2030, in which Singapore had sought to raise the overall recycling rate to 70 per cent and cut daily waste per person taken to Semakau Landfill by 30 per cent.

On June 17, the centre launched its first call for proposals for projects that advance practical, scalable solutions for residue and toxic industrial waste management.

The grant call, which closes at 5pm on Aug 17, is open to all institutes of higher learning, research institutes and firms.

To date, NTU has found ways to transform incineration ash and sewage sludge into valuable resources, as well as to incorporate residues into construction materials.

NTU associate professor Fei Xunchang envisioned that these ongoing and potential future studies supported by the centre could turn Semakau Landfill into cells for different storage and processing activities, potentially extending its lifespan by decades.

This approach to waste has the potential to be adopted by other countries that operate or are planning to develop offshore landfills, he added. These include Japan, South Korea and China.

The centre will also partner the National University of Singapore (NUS) and other institutes of higher learning.

Acting head of NUS’ Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering Karina Gin said the department has over the past two decades been exploring strategies to detoxify and reuse landfill waste. These include harnessing the reactive components within waste streams and transforming them into sustainable cement-like materials.

The centre will enable many of these research concepts to be turned into practical, scalable solutions, with the long-term vision of prolonging the use of landfill waste, including legacy materials currently deposited in Semakau Landfill, she added.

“Under such a scenario, the effective lifespan of the landfill would become virtually unlimited,” she said.

Also announced on June 17 was a refreshed plan for firms in the cleaning, waste management and pest management sectors to identify and adopt digital tools to address business challenges.

The plan also incorporates artificial intelligence-enabled technologies that can tackle manpower constraints and evolving industry demands.

One example is a toilet-cleaning robot by home-grown robot firm Hivebotics, said Janil. The machine has enabled cleaners at Our Tampines Hub to focus on areas that require human intervention and quality assurance.