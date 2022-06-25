New project roping in organisations to grow 150,000 trees over 5 years

A new project that aims to help green up Singapore's urban areas and raise funds for social causes was officially launched yesterday by community-based initiative Target15.sg.

The Hold-a-Hand Project is facilitated by Target15.sg, which is launched by events management company Circus Maximus International.

The project involves the initiative partnering with organisations such as schools to grow 150,000 trees over the next five years on their premises.

Once the trees reach a suitable size, they will be transplanted to other areas in Singapore, including nursing homes, religious institutions and properties like condominiums and shopping centres.

Mr Edward Kent, 55, founder of Target15.sg and managing director of Circus Maximus International, said the initiative aims to complement Singapore's target of planting one million more trees by 2030, and also supports Singapore's 2030 Green Plan.

Target15.sg has collaborated with St Patrick's School to germinate and nurture 1,300 tree saplings within the school compound under the Hold-A-Hand Project. Students are responsible for caring for the young trees.

For every viable sapling harvested, Target15.sg will also donate $30 to the school.

It will also pledge a $2 contribution for each tree harvested to charities, including SDI Academy which is an education centre for IT and financial literacy for migrants and refugees; and migrant workers charity ItsRainingRaincoats.

A variable sum was also pledged to the selected charity for yesterday's event, the Singapore Muslim Women's Association.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong, who was guest of honour at the project's launch, held at St Patrick's School, said: "(Being) green should be part and parcel of our everyday, part of our lived experiences, part of how we conduct ourselves." He added that a mindset change is needed to make being green sustainable.