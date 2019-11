It is the season of heavy downpours and flash floods, especially in low-lying areas in the eastern and central parts of Singapore.

For the first time, national water agency PUB will be lending a new device called the dam easy flood panel to 20 homes and shophouses to help keep the floodwaters out.

PUB will also deploy new portable flood barriers in public areas to divert floodwaters so traffic and people can pass during heavy rain.

