New or forgotten species spotted here

SPECIES NEW TO SCIENCE

Gaolejeunea hoi

The species, which is endemic to Singapore and related to mosses, was spotted on tree bases and exposed roots in the forests of Bukit Timah and Nee Soon. Each of the leaf-like bodies forming the green “mat” is no more than 1cm long and about 1mm wide. The tiny, spore-producing plants thrive in damp environments.

NEW RECORDS IN SINGAPORE

Lepidogyne longifolia

This small population of three orchid plants was first found in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve in 2019, in the fully saturated soil of a freshwater swamp. The plant is also native to Johor and Sumatra.

Ptyssiglottis kunthiana

About 100 to 200 of these flowering plants can be found growing in the humid shade among large boulders in the primary forest of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. The plants cover a 20m by 70m area, and were first spotted in 2020.

Thysananthus ciliaris

This species is related to the Gaolejeunea hoi and classified as a liverwort. Each of its tiny shoots can grow up to 3cm long. It is a rare and poorly known species from South-east Asia, with just five verified collections recorded so far. It is considered critically endangered in Singapore, where these plants were discovered growing among other tiny flora on the buttress of a heritage tree in the Singapore Botanic Gardens in 2020.

Ficus subulata

Collected several times between 2005 and last year from various patches of secondary forest in Pulau Ubin, the messy plant was an enigma to scientists for years. The Ficus subulata is part of the fig family which comprises a large number of species. This Pulau Ubin species is similar to a number of other types of plants found in Singapore and Malaysia, making it difficult for scientists to pin down its identity. It was eventually identified recently with the help of a scientist from France and some wasps.

Visia cylindrocellularis

This is the only known red algae species found in freshwater environments in Singapore. The rare red algae was discovered in 2018 in a forest stream of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. It was formerly thought to be found only in one location in Pahang, Malaysia, and its discovery in Singapore suggests that the algae’s distribution is not as restricted as previously thought.

REDISCOVERIES

Hairy jewel orchid or Hetaeria oblongifolia

This ground orchid was last collected in 1897, before it was found in Tengah Forest in 2020. Some of the plants have been transplanted to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, and there are ongoing efforts to germinate seeds. This species has tiny flowers, unlike the more flamboyant orchids people are familiar with.

Sculptured toadstool or Amanita sculpta

This prominent mushroom has a cap that ranges from 10cm to 27cm wide, and a stalk up to 26cm high. It was last collected from Bukit Timah Nature Reserve in 1939, until it was sighted in the nature reserve in 2020 near the base of a tree.

Sand olive or Dodonaea viscosa

The coastal flowering plant was assessed as nationally extinct in 2008, but more than 10 of the plants were discovered at a reclaimed site in Tuas in 2019. Seeds and cuttings have been taken from the rediscovered plants and are being grown at the National Parks Board’s Native Plant Centre. Over 10,000 of the plant’s seeds are kept in the Singapore Botanic Gardens’ Seed Bank – which conserves plant species and reintroduces them to the wild, if needed.