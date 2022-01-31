New freshwater fish species emerges from case of mistaken identity

A new freshwater fish species has been identified in Singapore, in a discovery that was almost 30 years in the making.
The saddle barb (Barbodes sellifer) is an inhabitant of Singapore's freshwater streams.
