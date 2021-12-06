New database for rare birds in S'pore

How many times has a rare bird been seen in Singapore and in which parts of the Republic? Answering such questions could help to establish population trends for hardly encountered birds and over time, could indicate if a bird's numbers are falling and if greater conservation action is warranted.

But data collection can be labour intensive. As bird-watching takes flight here, a group of 17 enthusiasts want to tap the growing network of birdwatchers by creating an online platform that allows people to submit their sightings of these rarities. The Singapore Birds Project last month published the first edition of its rare species database, featuring over 150 species.

A rare bird is one that has been seen three times or fewer in a year, or belongs to a species that has been recorded more often but can be challenging to identify in the field. This can include the northern boobook, a rare migrant to Singapore which looks similar to the common brown hawk-owl that lives here all year round.

More than 400 species of birds have been recorded in Singapore.

Project member Movin Nyanasengeran said: "Much of this data is dispersed across various data-hosting platforms such as Biome, iNaturalist and eBird, but not all data on such platforms is verified and can comprise duplicated records."

Audrey Tan

• The database can be accessed at https://data. singaporebirders.com/rarities/