Nearly 70 species spotted using safe passage bridge in Mandai Lake Road

Nearly 70 wildlife species have been spotted using a bridge meant to provide a safe passage for them across Mandai Lake Road since the structure was opened in December 2019.

Mandai Wildlife Group, the site developer, gave this update yesterday, saying camera traps on the 140m-long bridge have yielded insights into movements by common palm civets, wild boars, and sambar deer across the structure.

But The Straits Times has learnt that animals were still being struck by motor vehicles in Mandai Lake Road.

In an accident a year ago, a Sunda pangolin - a critically endangered species - was killed and its carcass was found in Mandai Lake Road.

According to an incident report by Mandai Wildlife Group seen by ST, the pangolin's death was likely caused by a vehicle strike, "based on the carcass condition and location".

In response to queries, a spokesman for Mandai Wildlife Group said there were seven roadkill incidents between January 2020 and last December that occurred in Mandai Lake Road and within 500m of the project boundary in Mandai Road. Besides the pangolin, the casualties included a Malayan colugo and a wild boar.

The issue of native animals turning up dead in that stretch of road has been a sore spot for the nature community here since development plans to convert secondary forests in the area into an eco-tourism hub were announced years ago.

Mandai Wildlife Group is developing the leafy Mandai area, which is located next to the biodiversity-rich Central Catchment Nature Reserve, into a hub of five wildlife parks.

Works for the Rainforest Wild park and the relocated Bird Park - renamed Bird Paradise - have been ongoing since January 2017.

The group said last October that Bird Paradise is expected to open this year and the Rainforest Wild park by 2024.

When completed, they will complement the existing three parks there: Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Wonders.

The Mandai Wildlife Group spokesman said the number of road-related wildlife mortalities between 2018 and 2019 dropped by more than 50 per cent.

"The practice (of closing Mandai Lake Road between 1.30am and 6am daily) continues to be in place until the end of the project, as a measure to reduce noise disturbance to the nocturnal fauna in the area," she added.

Permanent fencing along Mandai Lake Road has been implemented to guide and funnel animals onto the wildlife bridge.

Other crossing aids such as rope bridges have also been installed along the road, together with speed humps and signs urging motorists to slow down.

Asked if these measures would be enough to reduce roadkill incidents when traffic in Mandai Lake Road increases with the relaxation of Covid-19 measures, the spokesman said the adequacy of road-calming measures is reviewed regularly.

Monitoring is in place for potential breaches and gaps along the current fencing infrastructure in Mandai Lake Road, she said.

"Our focus is to be responsive and adaptive," the spokesman added.

"An example is an increase in road humps from five to eight along the 1.4km Mandai Lake Road, which we put in place to deliberately slow down drivers," she said.

Dr Vilma D'Rozario, co-director of the Singapore Wildcat Action Group, said: "I am heartened to hear that over 70 species of wildlife use Mandai's wildlife bridge. However, I hope road-calming measures could be maintained or even increased to help remove the potential for wildlife road mortality when traffic ramps up to pre-Covid-19 levels."