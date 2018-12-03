NEA, AVA to prioritise inspection of caterers and catering premises this festive season

SINGAPORE - In the upcoming festive season, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) will be prioritising their inspections to focus on licensees that provide catering services and premises with catering operations.

In a joint statement on Monday (Dec 3), the two agencies said that NEA and AVA will be issuing their regular year-end advisories to food operators to remind them to adhere to good hygiene practices during preparation and handling. This is in anticipation of an increase in consumers dining out and ordering catered food during this festive season.

In addition, NEA and AVA officers will provide advisory guidance and remind licensees and food handlers on proper food and personal hygiene practices.