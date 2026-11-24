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Will Asia embrace data centres despite the environmental impact?

The rise of artificial intelligence and the push for data centres to power it have dominated headlines globally. Once considered a software issue, this technology is now spilling over into domestic politics and shaping international relations. What will all this mean for South-east Asia and its own plans to build more data centres? And how will the developing region balance this growth with the environmental impact of data centres, which is driving protests globally?

Green Pulse host Audrey Tan discusses these issues with ST’s tech editor Irene Tham and Rajesh Sreenivasan, Partner & Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications at law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:34 How has AI evolved from being a tech issue to a geopolitical one?

7:25 Could South-east Asia see more protests against data centres?

12:05 Will the Nvidia controversy and US efforts to clamp down on chip exports act as a natural brake on the global expansion of data centres?

21:01 Why did Singapore choose to make environmental sustainability another key consideration for data centres other than cyber security?

24:35 What is Singapore’s digital infrastructure bill about?

30:48 How can data centres contribute to the development of water, renewable energy infrastructure?

Follow Audrey Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/848W

Read her articles: https://str.sg/JLM2

Host: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producer: Ernest Luis & Zachary Lim

Follow Green Pulse Podcast every Tuesday as we discuss how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society:

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