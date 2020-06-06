Nature's tweets: Listen to songs of native birds as S'pore hums back to life

BLUE-CROWNED HANGING PARROT

This small parrot has bright green feathers and a dark blue crown on its head. Originally a forest species, it has become increasingly common in Singapore over the past decade, and can be seen in urban greenery in the Central Business District and Orchard Road, said Dr Yong.

BLACK-NAPED ORIOLE

One of the more common birds in Singapore, the black-naped oriole was featured on the $500 bill of the Bird Series currency notes issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore between 1976 and 1984. The birds are often seen in housing estates, as well as in parks and gardens.

WHITE-BELLIED SEA EAGLE

One of the most common raptors in Singapore, the white-bellied sea eagle builds its nest on tall structures, such as trees peeking through the forest canopy. The eagles feed on seafood such as fish and crabs, and have been seen dropping crabs from a height to break their shells before eating them.

They are often spotted near water bodies in nature areas, such as in Changi and around the Southern Islands, as well as in downtown Singapore near Marina Bay.

COLLARED KINGFISHER

This bird has a cloak of turquoise feathers that makes it easy to spot. It is the most common kingfisher species in Singapore, and about one or two may be found in nearly every mangrove creek in the country, said Dr Yong.

The species is not particularly dependent on water sources, and is often found in parkland and well-wooded areas inland. The bird feeds on insects and small vertebrates, such as cockroaches and lizards.

COMMON TAILORBIRD

This bird has feathers that are duller in colour compared with other flamboyant birds in Singapore, but what it lacks in appearance, it makes up for with its workmanship. The tailorbird earned its name from the way it builds its nest by stitching leaves together. One of four species of tailorbirds that can be found in Singapore, this is the most widespread, and can be found in most housing estates and parks, keeping to overgrown areas and parkland.

CRIMSON SUNBIRD

Voted the national bird of Singapore in a poll conducted by the NSS in 2015, this bird looks like a flamenco dancer with its feathers of black and red. It prefers areas with thicker vegetation, and is more often sighted in places such as the central nature reserves, offshore Pulau Ubin, as well as at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

GREATER RACKET-TAILED DRONGO

This bird is another elegant-looking forest denizen, with an iridescent sheen to its feathers and two prominent tail streamers. But it can be mischievous - and loud. It is known for mimicking the calls of other birds and even mammals, such as the long-tailed macaque.

Scientists are still not sure why the birds do this, but one possibility is that doing so allows them to get more food when they forage in large flocks comprising other species. Ornithologist David Tan said he once spent 15 minutes looking for a changeable hawk eagle after hearing its call in the Dairy Farm area, only to realise it was a drongo doing a perfect imitation.

LARGE-TAILED NIGHTJAR

This bird has a call that sounds like a car's horn. A nocturnal species, it frequents cemeteries at night, and is known in Malaysia as burung tukang kubur, which means the graveyard nightjar. Dr Yong said this is one of Singapore's most common night birds.

LONG-TAILED PARAKEET

This species has a loud screech. As the birds travel in large flocks in the evening, they are often heard more than seen. This bird is considered globally threatened, but seems to be doing well in Singapore.

The parakeet was the most numerous parrot species recorded during the NSS Bird Group's annual count in 2018. A total of 899 of them were seen then, making up 50.8 per cent of all parrots recorded during the count. The bird can be seen in various parks, including those in Kent Ridge and Bishan.

CHANGEABLE HAWK EAGLE

This bird is regarded as a rare resident breeder. But anecdotal evidence suggests that the eagles are adapting well and can be increasingly heard in urban areas.

