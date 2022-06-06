National plan to tackle growing marine litter problem kicks off

Singapore has stepped up a gear to combat marine litter, launching a national strategy yesterday to tackle the growing problem.

The National Environment Agency collected 4,009 tonnes of flotsam - waste that includes plastic bottles, styrofoam pieces and tree trunks - at 10 beaches and coastal areas last year.

This was up from around 3,490 tonnes in 2020 and 3,640 tonnes in 2019, according to data released yesterday.

Singapore has tackled marine litter through measures such as programmes to reduce the use of disposables, ground-up initiatives to clean coastal areas, and research and development on issues like the impact of litter on marine life.

The National Action Strategy on Marine Litter - launched by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) - consolidates various stakeholders' existing efforts, and is a first step to formalising the country's actions to address the issue.

Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan said marine litter is a problem for all countries and regions, but especially for an island-state like Singapore that is surrounded by the sea.

"(Reducing such litter) is important for biodiversity and our development. It affects not just our beaches but also our living environment," he added, while announcing the strategy during a cleanup at Tanah Merah Beach yesterday morning.

MSE developed the plan in close consultation with academics, representatives from institutes of higher learning, ground-up organisations, the public and other government agencies.

It held dialogues last September and in April which covered strengths and gaps in Singapore's approach towards marine litter, and how individuals, organisations and the public sector can collaborate.

The national plan outlines six key areas that are tailored to the nation's context, and demonstrates the country's commitment domestically and internationally, said MSE.

These areas include the reduction of land and sea-based sources of litter, a circular economy approach that aims to prevent the general production of waste products, and global engagement and collaboration.

Mr Tan said Singapore cannot work alone as the problem is a transboundary one.