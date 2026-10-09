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N95 masks will be distributed to eligible Singaporeans when PSI hits 201

Based on the current situation, it is possible that the 24-hour PSI may exceed 200 and enter the “Very Unhealthy” range, the authorities said in a media statement on Oct 9.

SINGAPORE — N95 masks will be distributed to eligible Singaporeans who may be more vulnerable to the effects of haze or who may have limited means of obtaining them when air quality hits ‘very unhealthy’ levels, the authorities said on Oct 9.

Such levels are denoted by a Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading above 200.

Mask vending machines will also be made available at selected public transport hubs and social services offices to supplement the distribution efforts by grassroots organisations , Singapore’s haze task force announced in an update on Oct 9.

It comes as the PSI – a measure of air quality in Singapore – hit 192 in central Singapore at 6pm, the highest so far in 2026, while the hourly PM2.5 reading stood in the “elevated” band at 123 in the central region.

Based on the current situation, it is possible that the 24-hour PSI may exceed 200 and enter the ‘Very Unhealthy’ range, the authorities said in a media statement issued at about 7pm.

Eligible Singaporeans can collect N95 masks at vending machines at selected public transport hubs, Social Service Offices and PA venues with using their NRICs. They may also ask a family member or friend to collect the masks on their behalf using the eligible person’s NRIC.

Those eligible to do so include:

Pioneer Generation (PG)

Merdeka Generation (MG)

CHAS Orange card holder

CHAS Blue card holder

Medical Fee Exemption Card (MFEC) holder

Recipients of ComCare Assistance

Meanwhile, pregnant women, children aged between seven and 16 years old , and individuals with medical conditions like asthma may collect masks at PA venues with their NRICs.

When air quality breaches the ‘very unhealthy’ threshold , air-conditioned rooms in community clubs, and selected Residents’ Committee and Residents’ Network Centres will be set up as haze shelters for the public to seek respite in.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will also require preschools to cease all outdoor activities and strenuous indoor activities.

Children with chronic heart and lung conditions will be exempted from all indoor physical activities.

Preschools are also required to ensure that all children remain in enclosed and well-ventilated indoor spaces with doors and windows closed, and fans or air conditioners switched on.

In addition, preschools are to prepare at least one enclosed room with air purifiers turned on to temporarily accommodate children who may become unwell or develop respiratory problems due to the impact of haze.

The task force last issued an update on Sept 4, when air quality in SIngapore breached unhealthy levels for the first time since October 2023.