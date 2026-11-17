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Can going green ever be truly cheaper?

The world needs to transition away from fossil fuels and save nature. But making these choices in a world where the business-as-usual involves harming the environment can sometimes involve paying a price premium.

New innovations and well-executed governmental policy, however, can help to narrow this gap.

In this episode, Green Pulse host Audrey Tan discusses with Frederick Teo, the chief executive officer of Temasek-backed investment platform GenZero, how sustainability can be good for business too.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:10 Why do sustainable products always seem more expensive?

4:50 How governmental policy can nudge first-movers to adopt new technologies

6:05 Sustainable aviation fuel and its climate promise

9:20 Will sustainable aviation fuel ever be as cheap as traditional jet fuel?

11:02 What are carbon credits and what do they mean for the climate?

12:55 Why would companies want to buy carbon credits?

15:20 How governmental policies are implemented matters

18:05 The business case to conserve nature

21:58 How can carbon credit buyers ensure their funds are truly going to climate-friendly projects?

25:35 How is Singapore’s green economy push faring?

Follow Audrey Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/848W

Read her articles: https://str.sg/JLM2

Host: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Green Pulse Podcast every Tuesday as we discuss how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

YouTube: https://str.sg/fapS

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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