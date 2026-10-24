Mosquitoes, cooling vests: Singapore launches exhibition on adapting to climate change

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The month-long exhibition, titled Our Climate-Ready Home, at One Punggol gives visitors a glimpse into how Singapore is preparing to adapt to the changing climate.

SINGAPORE – Want to get a taste of what it could be like in the future to battle climate change impacts? Stick your arm into a box full of Project Wolbachia mosquitoes – you will find that they do not bite humans.

This is one of the interactive activities at a month-long roving exhibition that gives visitors a glimpse into how Singapore is preparing to adapt to the changing climate. Integrated community and lifestyle hub One Punggol was its first stop.

Wolbachia mosquitoes are deployed in estates to suppress the population of dengue fever-spreading mosquitoes, with rising temperatures expected to speed up the development of the virus in these pests.

The haze Singapore is currently experiencing is partly a result of climate change, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Oct 24 at the launch of the exhibition

Since early September, smoke haze from fires in Indonesia has caused Singapore’s air quality to decline, with the fires amplified by drier-than-normal conditions wrought by the El Nino climate phenomenon. The fires there are mainly started by slash-and-burn agricultural practices, which are illegal but still often used as it is cheaper than removing trees with excavators.

Gan, who is also MP for Punggol GRC, pointed out that the haze is “a timely reminder” that residents have to take measures to cope with extreme weather.

Acknowledging that the haze has been a challenging period for Singapore, Gan urged residents to look out for those who are more vulnerable or might need extra help, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and people with respiratory conditions.

He was addressing stakeholders, which included Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu , leaders of government agencies boards , and pupils from Mee Toh School.

“To our students here today: you do not have to wait until you are older to contribute.

“Share what you learn with your parents and grandparents, and encourage your family and friends to take practical steps,” he said.

Actions taken by businesses, communities, and individuals to adapt to climate change can help the Government understand what works and where more support is needed, as it develops the Republic’s inaugural National Adaptation Plan, he added.

The plan, which will set out the country’s long-term strategy to protect itself from climate impacts, is scheduled for release in 2027.

The exhibition offers free half-hour guided tours that will showcase solutions developed by partners from private and public sectors, as well as community groups. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Singapore needs to take a collaborative approach when working through the choices and trade-offs involved in adapting to climate change, said Gan.

“For example, we need to keep people safe and comfortable in hotter weather, while at the same time managing energy use and emissions,” he added. “We must discuss these choices openly, draw on scientific evidence and practical experience, and work out solutions together.”

This is why the Government has been engaging Singaporeans since March through the National Adaptation Conversations and other means, said Gan.

To date, some 100 engagements have taken place with various stakeholders, including community leaders, businesses, and nature groups.

In the spirit of broadening the reach of these conversations, the exhibition aims to encourage residents to explore how climate change could affect their daily lives, learn about existing preparations, and collect their ideas for the upcoming National Adaptation Plan.

Said Gan: “Our students here today will grow up in a different climate from the one we know.

“We want them to inherit a home that is well prepared for the challenges ahead, and a community that knows how to look after it while taking care of one another.”

The exhibition, titled Our Climate-Ready Home, offers free half-hour guided tours that will showcase solutions developed by partners from private and public sectors, as well as community groups.

For instance, v isitors can try on wearables that cool the skin by up to 9 deg C without batteries or refrigeration.

Those who complete the guided tour and a quiz can redeem a randomised gift. These range from a $5 NTUC voucher or plushie keychains to national water agency PUB’s mascot Water Wally and his sister Water Sally.

Visitors can get redeem a gift after completing the guided tour and a quiz. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Fresh local produce is also available for sale at the SG Farmer’s Market organised by the Singapore Agro-Food Enterprises Federation at One Punggol.

Our Climate-Ready Home will run in the young neighbourhood until Oct 28.

The exhibition will move to Westgate in Jurong from Oct 31 to Nov 4, and Kampung Admiralty in Woodlands from Nov 18 to Nov 22.

Tour schedules are available at mse.gov.sg/climatereadyhome.