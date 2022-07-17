More thundery showers expected in second half of July

Take your brollies with you when heading out in the next two weeks because more thundery showers are expected, says the weatherman.

However, fair and warm conditions are expected in the first few days of the second half of July, due to stable atmospheric conditions brought about by the presence of dry air over the island and the surrounding region, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a statement on Friday.

Stable atmospheric conditions prevent the formation of rain clouds.

But for the rest of the month, the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the Equator, MSS added.

This is expected to bring more rainfall over the equatorial South-east Asia region, where Singapore is located.

Short-duration showers accompanied occasionally by thunder are expected over some parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon.

On some days, the showers could be heavy, due to the convergence of winds over Singapore and the vicinity, the MSS statement added.

"Islandwide thundery showers with occasional gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls can be expected in the predawn hours and morning on some days," MSS said.

On most days, the daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

The wet weather may bring lower daily temperatures of between 23 deg C and 32 deg C on a few days.

Associate Professor Koh Tieh Yong, a weather and climate scientist from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said the rainy weather is typical of the south-west monsoon season which Singapore is experiencing now.

"MSS' prediction of 23 deg C on certain days is not extreme. While it is cooler than the average value of 25.4 deg C in July, we also expect roughly half of July nights to be so," he said.

Night-time minimum temperatures are expected to hover at about 28 deg C, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas.

The influence of two climate phenomena could also bring more rainfall to Singapore in the coming months, The Straits Times reported last month.

La Nina and the Indian Ocean Dipole - which is now in its negative phase - could cause wetter-than-average rainfall for Singapore for the June to August period.