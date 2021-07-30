More than 150 animal species recorded in environmental study

More than 150 species of animals were recorded in Dover Forest, a 33ha plot in western Singapore, an environmental study commissioned by the Housing Board (HDB) had found.

Of the 158 animal species recorded at the site for the duration of the study, 18 are considered locally near threatened or threatened.

They include the critically endangered glossy swiftlet, endangered changeable hawk-eagle, blue-crowned hanging parrot and the oriental magpie robin.

The study also found that the eastern half of the site, which will be used for housing, comprises a few large trees that are likely remnants of past plantings, none of which is a native species.

The site in Dover was once occupied by rubber plantations, fruit orchids and villages.

The western half, in comparison, is more biodiverse. It has more threatened plant species that provide food sources and habitat for animals, and are likely native to Singapore.

This segment will be set aside for now and relooked at in 10 years, HDB said, although a nature park will be carved from it and safeguarded for its bio-diversity.

Audrey Tan