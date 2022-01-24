Migrant workers encouraged to clear own trash on SG Clean Day

Migrant workers from four dormitories here were encouraged to bin their own rubbish as part of SG Clean Day yesterday.

The widening of the initiative was announced by the Public Hygiene Council (PHC) as it partnered the Dormitory Association of Singapore Limited (DASL) to kick off the first SG Clean Day of 2022.

There was no sweeping from 6am till midnight at the four dormitories - the first to participate in the initiative.

The dorms were Homestay Lodge in Kaki Bukit, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, Cochrane Lodge 2 in Admiralty Road West, and Tee Up dormitory in Seletar North.

Previously, SG Clean Day was implemented only at public parks, gardens, park connectors, open areas and the ground levels of housing estates.

The PHC said in a statement that the partnership is aimed at encouraging dorm residents to take ownership and personal responsibility to bin their trash properly and keep their living premises clean.

It added that every resident in Singapore has a part to play to ensure the overall cleanliness and hygiene standard of shared spaces.

DASL president Johnathan Cheah said he was delighted to support the PHC in its SG Clean Day initiative to help keep Singapore clean.

"Maintaining a safe and hygienic living environment for our migrant workers in their home away from home has always been our mission as their health and welfare are of utmost importance to us," he said.

"SG Clean Day reminds us and our dormitory residents that we are empowered to take ownership of our living environment. We encourage all dormitories to be a part of SG Clean Day."

PHC chairman Edward D'Silva said everyone who calls Singapore home has a key role to play in keeping the country clean.