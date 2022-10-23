Measures to reduce chicken population in Sin Ming effective so far: Task force

SINGAPORE - Measures taken to reduce the chicken population in Sin Ming Court have brought their number down to about 50, according to residents and a task force set up to deal with the issue earlier this year.

Thirty chickens have been sent to farms so far – 10 each in April, August and October.

Other measures tapped include a campaign to educate residents on the feeding of the chickens, an egg hunt, trimming the grass in areas near residences to dissuade the chickens from nesting, and installing nets on trees so that they do not roost.

The task force’s chairman, Mr Goh Sim Cik, said Ovistop, a contraceptive feed, will be distributed at end October as an additional measure to lower the number.

With regards to relocating the chickens, Mr Goh said the constraints include finding willing hosts and farms, as well as the construction of cages when a suitable site is found.

“In December 2021, there were about 90 birds which was a problem but with the measures taken, we’ve managed to bring that number down to around 50 today,” said Mr Goh on Saturday. The task force is aiming for around 30.

The authorities had said in March that they would be taking a more consultative approach in managing the free-roaming chickens in the estate, after people cried “fowl” over the covert culling in 2017.

Over the past few years, some residents living in the estate’s 15 blocks have had their feathers ruffled by roosters crowing at all times of the day, occasionally as late – or early – as 2am.

On Oct 20, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said in Parliament that following a review, the National Parks Board (NParks) will not be using contraceptive chicken feed to further tackle the issue.

He added: “ At this point, the use of Ovistop is not feasible as it requires continual and frequent feeding of the chickens to be effective.

“As for other methods... such as sterilisation, NParks will consider the efficacy, safety and humaneness of these measures, as well as their cost sustainability in the long-term.”

He was answering a question posed by Mr Chong Kee Hiong, an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, who asked whether NParks would use Ovistop as the chicken relocation is progressing slowly.