Masagos urges Singapore to aim for zero waste

Singapore has to relook the way it uses resources if it is to achieve its vision of becoming a zero-waste nation, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli yesterday.

If done right, the country will also be able to create new economic opportunities for local businesses and jobs for Singaporeans, added Mr Masagos, who was speaking at the launch of Singapore's Year Towards Zero Waste at Our Tampines Hub.

The year-long campaign aims to raise awareness of waste issues here and the need to treasure precious resources.

Besides a public consultation to contribute ideas to the inaugural Zero Waste masterplan, a #RecycleRight movement was also launched while a grant will be introduced to support relevant ground-up projects.

