Marine biologist stung by stingray in south of S'pore

Ms Crystle Wee was surveying an intertidal area for work in the south of Singapore a day before New Year's Eve last year when she felt a sharp pain in her left foot.

Carefully lifting her leg from the rocky floor cloaked with seaweed, the marine biologist was slightly relieved to find traces of blue flesh on a spine lodged in her shoe.

This suggests that the culprit was likely a blue-spotted ribbontail ray (Taeniura lymma) and not something far more venomous, Ms Wee told The Straits Times on Wednesday.

The marine biologist, 27, who was there with her DHI Water & Environment colleagues, was immediately rushed to shore. She eventually went for an emergency operation in hospital to extract a 5cm-long barb from her foot.

Pulling a stingray barb out immediately was not an option and can be dangerous, said Ms Wee, since the sting has backwards-facing hooks that could tear out flesh and cause further bleeding.

So she gritted her teeth to endure the injury until the barb could be surgically removed.

Said Ms Wee: "At the start, the pain was not bad, and I actually wanted to continue with work. Luckily, my colleagues advised me not to continue because the sensation intensified and two of them took me to hospital.

"Past the four-hour mark, the pain started spreading such that I had to keep taking painkillers at the hospital."

She had the operation some nine hours after the sting, and following the hour-long procedure, she has been recovering at home and looks forward to returning to work soon.

While stingrays have been known to claim lives, she said, their stings are unlikely to cause death unless they pierce major organs or cause severe blood loss.

In 2016, a stingray fatally stung an Underwater World Singapore diver in the chest when he and his colleagues were trying to catch it.

More famously, Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin died after being accidentally pierced in the same area by a stingray barb.

The shy creature that stung Ms Wee had probably been spooked by her presence, she said, noting that stingrays sting only out of defence. With people flocking to intertidal areas, Ms Wee hopes that her encounter can help them to be more sensitive and careful about these masters of disguises.

She said: "Stingrays are important to the ecosystem because they act as mesopredators, feeding on crustaceans and molluscs and bioturbators by circulating nutrients in the sand."

Dr Karenne Tun, director of the coastal and marine branch at the National Parks Board's National Biodiversity Centre, told ST that stingrays are common in the shallow coastal waters of Singapore and are especially difficult to spot when buried under sediment.

"As a general precaution to avoid being stung, members of the public should not approach any stingrays," she said.